Gaurav Gera reflects on 28-year journey, pens gratitude note to younger self and parents

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actor and comedian Gaurav Gera, who plays a pivotal role in Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster “Dhurandhar”, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he revisited a letter he had written to his parents on December 3, 1998, shortly after moving to Mumbai.

Gaurav, who plays an Indian spy in the movie, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the handwritten letter.

In the letter, a 23-year-old Gera wrote warmly to his “Mamma and Papa,” reassuring them that he was doing well and settling into the city. He mentioned meeting new people for work, attending rehearsals regularly, and being part of a musical play, which he described as “marvellous.”

He also shared his excitement about working with a prestigious group and noted that he had found a small, affordable place to stay, adding that it would be easy on the pocket.

Gaurav also checked in on his family back home, asking about their health, relatives, and even the household garden, reflecting a sense of longing and connection despite the distance.

“The future is bright, but I still need a lot to learn,” he had written, adding that it would take time to understand the right people.

Ending the letter on a tender note, he expressed how much he missed them and urged them to take care, writing that he hoped to visit in January, that year.

Reflecting on the years gone by in the caption section, the actor said his career has been a fulfilling mix of television, film, ad projects, musical theatre, radio, and, more recently, digital platforms like TikTok and Reels. He described the journey as “lovely,” and the caption reflected both highs and lows.

He wrote: “This letter to my parents - 3rd Dec 1998. .. less than a month that I moved to Mumbai this is 28 years ago .. so no emails , Letters.. of course after that lots tv , some films , ad films , musical play , Radio , TikTok , Reels .. been a lovely journey with ups and downs.. God has been kind.. but this (camera emoji) Dhurandhared.. dunno what future holds .. but I wanna thank my 23 year old self for staying hopeful and Ma Pa for endless support #DhurandharTheRevenge.”

--IANS

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