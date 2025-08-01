Gargi Kundu opens up about facing harsh comments on her skin and identity

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress and content creator Gargi Kundu has opened up about the harsh criticism she has faced over the years.

She revealed that she was often mocked for her skin tone, appearance, and identity. Speaking candidly, she shared how these experiences shaped her journey and strengthened her resolve. Gargi, who is known for her role in the show “Society” on Jio Hotstar, shared, “I was mocked for my looks every day. People called me ‘behenji’, said my specs were too big, and even made fun of my skin colour. It hurt—but I never let it define me.”

“It felt like I was being judged for just being myself. I wear my glasses with pride. I love my skin. And I’m not here to meet someone else’s standards,” she asserted. The actress shared life inside the society house wasn’t any easier for Gargi.

For the unversed, Gargi Kundu began her artistic career with classical training in Bharatanatyam and folk dance, and was actively involved in theatre and Bollywood-style performances from a young age. Her early exposure to the performing arts laid the groundwork for her later work across various creative platforms. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Gargi worked as a medical professional, offering help on the ground while also turning to storytelling to express the grief and uncertainty of the time. This period marked a turning point as she began creating short, relatable videos online—many of which went viral.

Her growing popularity on social media led to roles in Bengali television and films, and eventually to appearances in pan-Indian OTT content including web series, music videos, and advertisements.

She made her debut in the world of reality television with the show, “Society.” The show featured 25 contestants competing in a tier-based format—Royals, Regulars, and Rags—facing daily challenges to win the title of “Asli Baazigar.” Hosted by comedian Munawar Faruqui and co-hosted by Shreya Kalra, the show focused on social dynamics, survival, and strategy.

