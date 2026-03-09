Gambhir shuns spotlight, credits T20 WC Triumph to Dravid, Laxman, Agarkar

Ahmedabad, March 9 (IANS) India’s triumphant campaign at the Men’s T20 World Cup came with heartfelt acknowledgements from head coach Gautam Gambhir, who dedicated the historic victory to former head coach Rahul Dravid, from whom he took the baton, VVS Laxman, the head of the BCCI Center of Excellence (CoE), and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, stating that the win would not have been possible without their efforts of shaping the team.

“First of all, I think I should dedicate this trophy to Rahul (Dravid) Bhai first and then Laxman (VVS) Bhai because what Rahul Bhai has done to keep Indian cricket in such a good shape, I have to thank him for everything what he's done during his tenure,” Gambhir told media during the post-match press conference.

He continued, praising Laxman’s behind-the-scenes contributions, noting the efforts he and the staff at CoE have made over time in keeping the players match-ready even after severe injuries.

“VVS Laxman for unconditionally doing so much for Indian cricket, especially behind the doors, because CoE remains the pipeline for Indian cricket.”

Gambhir also acknowledged the support of the team’s chief selector and his team, who had guided him through challenging times and also made special note by mentioning former BCCI secretary and current ICC chairman Jay Shah to have supported him at his lowest.

“Third is obviously Ajit Agarkar because he does take a lot of flag and the amount of honesty he's worked with, and last but not the least, I have to thank Jay Bhai because not many people have actually called me when I've gone through the lowest moments in my tenure… he trusted me for this job,” Gambhir noted.

Reflecting on his own journey, Gambhir emphasised the faith placed in him despite his lack of prior head coaching experience: “I very well remember this, that when I was given this job, I had no experience of being the head coach of any franchise or any team but trusting me for this job, so I had to thank these guys. I think Indian cricket is in very, very safe hands.”

