July 29, 2025

'One final opportunity': Gambhir rallies Team India at High Commission event in London

Gautam Gambhir reflects on historic rivalry during Team India’s High Commission visit (File photo)

London, July 29 (IANS) The Indian Men’s Cricket Team paid a visit to the Indian High Commission in London on Tuesday, a day after the gripping fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar series ended in a hard-fought draw.

The visit was marked by a sense of reflection, pride, and determination as players and support staff interacted with officials and dignitaries, acknowledging the unwavering support received throughout their UK tour.

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir spoke at the event, reflecting on the historical significance of India-England encounters and the intensity of the ongoing series.

“Touring this part of the world has always been exciting and challenging because of the history between the two countries, which can never be forgotten,” Gambhir said. “We have cherished every bit of support we have received every time we have toured the UK.”

With England leading the five-match series 2-1, both sides have delivered high-quality cricket that has kept fans engaged. “The last five weeks have been really exciting for both countries,” Gambhir noted. “I am sure that the kind of cricket that was put on display has made every cricket lover proud. Both teams threw a lot of punches and fought for every inch.”

Looking ahead to the final Test, Gambhir called for one last collective effort. “We have one more week to go. One final push to make. One final opportunity to make our country proud. Jai Hind.”

The High Commission visit served as a brief pause for the team before they shift focus to the fifth and final Test — a high-stakes finale to what has been a compelling and competitive series.

--IANS

cs/

