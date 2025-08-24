Gaganyatris to be felicitated today at Air Force Auditorium in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) The four astronauts selected for India’s first-ever human spaceflight mission under the Gaganyaan programme will be felicitated on Sunday, at a special ceremony at the Air Force Auditorium, Subroto Park, New Delhi.

The ceremony will honour Group Captains Shubhanshu Shukla, Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Ajit Krishnan, and Angad Pratap, the elite Indian Air Force test pilots who have been rigorously training for the Gaganyaan mission, a landmark step in India’s space ambitions.

Air Force Chief and the Chief of Defence Staff will be present to acknowledge their dedication and contribution to India’s journey into crewed spaceflight.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to board the International Space Station (ISS), who has played a pivotal role in mission training and development, will also receive special recognition during the event.

This recognition follows their participation in the National Space Day celebrations held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday.

Themed “Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan: Ancient Wisdom to Infinite Possibilities,” the event brought together policymakers, scientists, students, and citizens to celebrate India’s strides in space science.

The Gaganyatris were a highlight of the occasion, with thousands gathering to hear from them.

Sharing his experience, astronaut Group Captain Shukla said he was moved by the wave of enthusiasm from young Indians and the national excitement surrounding India’s space dreams.

Angad Pratap, another Gaganyatri, emphasised the scale and vision of the mission: “Human space flight programme is not a single mission, but multiple missions in one mission, and the only challenge that stands in front of our nation from becoming a super power.”

The felicitation marks a symbolic and emotional milestone as India prepares for its maiden human spaceflight, bringing the dream of Indian astronauts in space closer to reality.

