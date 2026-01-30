January 30, 2026 1:38 PM हिंदी

Gadecki and Peers become first pair in 37 years to defend Aus Open mixed doubles title

Melbourne, Jan 30 (IANS) Hometown wildcards Olivia Gadecki and John Peers became the first pairing in 37-year to defend their Australian Open mixed doubles crown here on Friday.

The home favourites edged French duo Kristina Mladenovic and Manuel Guinard 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 inside Rod Laver Arena.

Gadecki and Peers became the first duo to win consecutive AO mixed doubles titles since Jana Novotna and Jim Pugh in 1988-89. They also became the first Australians to go back-to-back at their home Slam since Margaret Court and Ken Fletcher achieved the feat in 1963-64.

“I don’t quite know where to start. I can’t believe we are in this positon right now. “I knew we could do it, but I didn’t think we could really do it, if you know what I mean," said Gadecki at the trophy ceremony.

It was Peers' third Grand Slam mixed doubles title, after also winning the US Open 2022 with Storm Sanders. He won the Australian Open 2017 men's doubles with Finland's Henri Kontinen, and clinched a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, partnering Matthew Ebden.

Meanwhile it was a second Grand Slam title for WTA star Gadecki after her 2025 Melbourne Park triumph alongside Peers.

Gadecki and Peers looked in trouble when they fell behind 5-7 in the match tiebreak before they peeled off five of the last six points. Gadecki was particularly strong from the ground in the clutch, while the French pair tightened with the finish line in sight.

The Aussies moved ahead 8-7 when Mladenovic sprayed a long return, before Peers' crushing return made it 9-7 for two championship points. The French duo saved one of them, before the back-to-back triumph was sealed when first-time Grand Slam finalist Guinard's return of Peers' second serve crashed into the net, Aus Open reports.

