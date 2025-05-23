G V Prakash delights fans by sharing new still from sets of 'Immortal'

Chennai, May 23 (IANS) Music director, producer and actor G V Prakash Kumar on Friday delighted his fans and film buffs by sharing a new still from his upcoming film 'Immortal'.

The film is being directed by Mariappan Chinna and features Kayadu Lohar as the female lead.

Taking to his X timeline, G V Prakash posted a still in which actress Kayadu Lohar and he are seen having a conversation. He wrote,"#immortal shoot."

The film has triggered great interest as the makers have already disclosed it to be a thriller.

Only recently, the unit of the film had released two posters to announce the title. In one poster, G V Prakash was seen in Kayadu Lohar's long flowing tresses. The other poster had an image of both G V Prakash and Kayadu in a bath tub, each holding a wine goblet in their hand.

Interestingly, director Mariappan Chinna had recently clarified that he had not worked as an associate director in director Karthik Subbaraj's 'Jagame Thandhiram', featuring Dhanush in the lead but that he had worked in the film in the capacity of a VFX Supervisor. His clarification came in the wake of a section of the media claiming that he had worked in Jagame 'Thandhiram' as an assitant director.

Immortal has an impressive technical team working on it. Produced by Arun Kumar Dhanasekaran, the film will have music by Sam C S.

Cinematography for the film will be by Arun Radhakrishnan, while editing for the film will be the immensely talented San Lokesh. Art direction for this thriller will be by Siva Shankar and stunts for the film are to be choreographed by Sakthi Saravanan.

The film, which has the tag line 'Every door hides a deeper story', will have its dance sequences choreographed by Sabarish while costumes will be designed by Vynod Sundar and Tamil Selvan. The film's VFX portions are to be handled by Mahi while the DI is to be done by Get In Dream Studio.

