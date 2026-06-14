FSSAI cracks down on misleading food labels, issues notices to several brands

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Sunday said that it has initiated action against several food companies for allegedly violating labelling norms through misleading brand names, trade names and product claims.

The food regulator has issued notices to multiple food business operators (FBOs), stating that they appear to be in violation of provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

“FSSAI has issued notices to several food business operators (FBOs) for violating provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 regarding misleading brand names, trade names, and product claims,” it said in a post on social media platform X.

The companies that received notices include Healthy Master, Neuherbs True Vitamin, Plant B, The Health Factory, Troovy, Healthy Choice, Emami’s Healthy & Tasty and Health Aid.

Notices have also been sent to Organic Wisdom, Shine Organic, Two Brothers Organic Farms, Storia, World of Organic and Iota Water.

FSSAI said that the food business operators have been directed to strictly comply with established labelling and display regulations to prevent consumer deception.

According to the regulator, the trade names used by several brands are likely to mislead consumers about the nature or health benefits of their products.

FSSAI flagged the names of products sold by Healthy Master, The Health Factory, Healthy Choice, Emami’s Healthy & Tasty and Health Aid, stating that such trade names appear to be in contravention of applicable regulations.

The regulator also raised concerns over Troovy’s “Healthy Mix” chips, noting that the use of the term “healthy” could be misleading as the product contains other ingredients that may not justify such a claim.

In the case of Neuherbs True Vitamin, FSSAI said the term “True Vitamin” is neither defined nor recognised under existing regulations and may create a misleading impression among consumers regarding the product’s characteristics.

The regulator also scrutinised the trade name “PLAN B Plant Based Vegan”, observing that it creates the impression that the products are certified vegan.

However, FSSAI noted that the company had not obtained prior approval for vegan food products or the required vegan food endorsement in its licence.

Separately, FSSAI issued notices to Organic Wisdom, Shine Organic and Two Brothers Organic Farms over concerns related to the use of the word “organic” in their brand names.

The regulator said these names may mislead consumers regarding the organic status of the products.

According to FSSAI, these companies did not possess the required certification, Jaivik Bharat logo or necessary organic endorsements mandated under the regulations.

“FBOs are directed to strictly comply with the established labelling and display regulations to prevent consumer deception,” it added.

--IANS

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