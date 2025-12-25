December 25, 2025 9:13 PM हिंदी

FSSAI cracks down on ‘herbal tea’, says only Camellia sinensis qualifies

FSSAI cracks down on ‘herbal tea’, says only Camellia sinensis qualifies

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) India’s food safety regulator has tightened the rules on what can be officially called “tea”, making it clear that only products made from the plant Camellia sinensis can use the word on their labels.

In a directive, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said that many food business operators are wrongly using the term “tea” for herbal infusions and plant-based drinks that are not made from Camellia sinensis. According to the regulator, this practice is misleading consumers and amounts to misbranding under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The FSSAI said it found several products in the market being sold as “Rooibos tea”, “herbal tea” and “flower tea”, even though these beverages are not derived from the tea plant.

The authority clarified that such products do not meet the legal definition of tea and therefore cannot be marketed using that name.

As per existing regulations, only infusions made from Camellia sinensis qualify as tea. This includes well-known varieties such as green tea, Kangra tea and instant tea. Any drink made from other plants, herbs or flowers does not fall under this category.

The regulator has warned all food business operators, including manufacturers, packers, marketers, importers, sellers and e-commerce platforms, to stop using the word “tea” directly or indirectly for products that are not derived from Camellia sinensis.

Failure to comply, it said, will be treated as a violation of food safety laws.

FSSAI has also instructed state food safety officials to strictly enforce these rules and ensure that both offline and online sellers follow the correct labelling norms.

"The move is aimed at protecting consumers from confusion and ensuring transparency in how food and beverage products are described and sold," experts said.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Death of leading rights activist leaves enduring legacy of resistance against Pakistan's atrocities in Balochistan

Death of leading rights activist leaves enduring legacy of resistance against Pakistan's atrocities in Balochistan

Vaishnavi Sharma was picked for national duty due to selectors rewarding her domestic performance, says Amol Muzumdar ahead of the third T20I between India Women and Sri Lanka Women in the third T20I of the five-match series in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Thursday. Photo credit: Photo credit: BCCI Women

Vaishnavi’s selection was due to selectors rewarding her domestic performance, says Muzumdar

Ameesha Patel reflects on her special bond with Salman Khan, calls him a ‘phenomenal human being’

Ameesha Patel reflects on her special bond with Salman Khan, calls him a ‘phenomenal human being’

Pakistan's female labour force participation among lowest in world: Report (File image)

Pakistan's female labour force participation among lowest in world: Report

P Diddy begs for 'immediate release from prison'

P Diddy begs for 'immediate release from prison'

Yunus govt perpetrating 'unspeakable atrocities' against non-Muslims: Former PM Sheikh Hasina

Yunus govt perpetrating 'unspeakable atrocities' against non-Muslims: Former PM Sheikh Hasina

Brazil's tennis star Fonseca sets sights on world top 15. Photo credit: ATP

Brazil's tennis star Fonseca sets sights on world top 15

Beijing in terror spotlight over oppression of Uyghur movement (Photo: AI Generated Image)

Beijing in terror spotlight over oppression of Uyghur movement

Deepti Sharma is fit and available for selection for third T20I against Sri Lanka, says head coach Amol Muzumdar ahead of Friday's clash in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Thursday. Photo credit:

Deepti is fit and available for selection for third T20I against Sri Lanka, says Muzumdar

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Governors pay tributes to ex-PM Vajpayee

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Governors pay tributes to ex-PM Vajpayee