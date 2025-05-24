May 24, 2025 11:05 PM हिंदी

From struggles to success: How PM Mudra Yojana transformed the lives of small shopkeepers

From struggles to success: How PM Mudra Yojana transformed the lives of small shopkeepers

Shajapur, May 24 (IANS) In the heart of Shajapur district, Madhya Pradesh, two determined shopkeepers -- Lakhan Goswami and Manoj -- are now living a dream they once thought was out of reach. Just a few years ago, both men were grappling with financial instability, struggling to keep their small businesses afloat.

Limited capital meant limited growth. But today, their shops are thriving hubs of activity, and the credit goes to one transformational initiative: the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY).

Launched with the aim of empowering small and micro-entrepreneurs, the Mudra Yojana offers collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10 lakh. For Lakhan and Manoj, this was more than just financial assistance -- it was the key to a new beginning.

"I used to manage my shop with great difficulty. There was never enough stock, and I couldn’t expand," recalls Lakhan Goswami, who runs a small general store.

“But after I got the Mudra loan, I could buy more inventory and even upgrade my shop. Business has picked up, and my income has almost doubled. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this possible.”

For Manoj, a local tea stall owner, the scheme meant being able to serve more customers and add a snack counter.

“Earlier, I didn’t have the money to buy even a new stove or utensils. Now, I run a neat setup that draws a good crowd every day,” he said with a smile.

The Mudra Yojana charges no processing fee, and loans are easily accessible through banks and financial institutions. It is tailored for small traders, vendors, artisans, and others in the informal sector—people who are often overlooked by traditional credit systems.

More than just numbers, these stories highlight the transformative power of inclusive governance. As thousands of small entrepreneurs like Lakhan and Manoj find new hope, the scheme is also giving a boost to the grassroots economy.

The journey from struggle to self-reliance for these shopkeepers is a testament to how visionary policymaking can change lives — and build a stronger, self-reliant India.

--IANS

brt/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Vidarbha Cricket Association announces teams for inaugural Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 in the draft conducted at VCA Recreation Club in Nagpur on Saturday. Photo credit: VCA

VCA announces teams for inaugural Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025

Sanju dominates Japan’s Kokufu to reach quarterfinals in 60kg at the 4th Thailand Open International Boxing 2025 in Bangkok on Saturday.

Thailand Open Boxing: Sanju dominates Japan’s Kokufu to reach 60kg quarters

No shortage of funds for agricultural research under PM Modi govt: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

No shortage of funds for agricultural research under PM Modi govt: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Santiago Bernabeu bids farewell to Luka Modric and Carlo Ancelotti in 2-0 win over Sociedad in the La Liga on Saturday. Photo credit: Real Madrid/X

Santiago Bernabeu bids farewell to Modric, Ancelotti in 2-0 win over Sociedad

CM Dhami orders action plan to implement PM Modi’s directives from NITI Aayog meet

CM Dhami orders action plan to implement PM Modi’s directives from NITI Aayog meet

Lando Norris delivers lap record during Qualifying race to seal pole in the at Monaco Grand Prix in Monaco on Saturday. Photo credit: Formula 1

Formula 1: Lando Norris delivers lap record at Monaco GP Qualifying to seal pole

From struggles to success: How PM Mudra Yojana transformed the lives of small shopkeepers

From struggles to success: How PM Mudra Yojana transformed the lives of small shopkeepers

NDA CMs, Dy CMs to discuss governance models; PM-led conclave to pass resolutions on Operation Sindoor and caste enumeration

NDA CMs, Dy CMs to discuss governance models; PM-led conclave to pass resolutions on Operation Sindoor and caste enumeration

Punjab Kings ride Shreyas Iyer’s poise and Marcus Stoinis' blitz to post 206/8 against Delhi Capitals in Jaipur on Saturday. IANS photos

IPL 2025: PBKS ride Iyer’s poise, Stoinis storm to post 206/8 against DC

Shivraj Chouhan to set out on 2-day 'Padyatra' in MP's Vidisha from tomorrow

Shivraj Chouhan to set out on 2-day 'Padyatra' in MP's Vidisha from tomorrow