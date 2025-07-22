From Shakhas to Diplomats: RSS eyes diplomatic engagement ahead of centenary celebrations

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) gears up to celebrate 100 years of its existence on Vijayadashami, this year, the buzz is that the Sangh will hold a mega global outreach program by reaching out to foreign embassies in the national capital.

This new initiative marks a new chapter in the outreach programme of RSS and if it goes well, several diplomats from several embassies are expected to attend a 'lecture marathon' in the capital, the inaugural address of which will be given by RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat on August 26.

A senior functionary of the Sangh who did not wish to be named told IANS, "RSS is planning a massive outreach and we are in final phases of planning. At Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat will deliver the inaugural address."

"We have prepared a long list of dignitaries which will attend this crucial session, and we are at the final phase of reaching out to several embassies. There will be 1200-1500 people who will attend this session which will include senior leaders, retired IAS, IPS, scholars, leading businessmen amongst others," the RSS functionary said.

When asked to comment on the list of Ambassadors who will attend this session, he said, "I cannot disclose the entire details. We are at the last phase of our planning and within the next few days, the entire outreach programme details would be shared with public."

It is pertinent to note here that the RSS is gearing up to celebrate its 100 years of history and will be organising three-day lecture series in four cities namely New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

As part of this series, Dr Mohan Bhagwat’s address in New Delhi is likely to become the talk of the town where he is assumed to discuss key issues concerning ‘Bharat’.

Another aim of this initiative is to showcase to the world, the intellectual side of RSS, which is often being viewed with the lens of being an extreme right-wing organisation.

--IANS

sas/mr