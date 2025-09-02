September 02, 2025 11:58 PM हिंदी

From sewing machines to self-reliance: Jeevika Didis share their journey

Samastipur, Sep 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually launched the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Credit Cooperative Federation Ltd. A district-level event was also organised at the Collectorate auditorium in Samastipur, where a large number of women associated with Jeevika self-help groups (SHGs) participated.

On the occasion, Member of Parliament Shambhavi emphasised that both the state and central governments are committed to women’s empowerment. She stated that the Prime Minister has provided financial support specifically aimed at the economic upliftment of Jeevika Didis (beneficiaries of the SHG programme) in Bihar. With access to low-interest loans, these women will now be able to expand or initiate small businesses.

In Samastipur, eligible women will be identified, and the financial assistance will be disbursed accordingly to help them grow their enterprises and become financially independent.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Shubham Kumari shared her journey. Her husband works in a private job, and their financial condition is not stable. After joining the Jeevika group, she received financial aid from the government, which enabled her to start a small business. With the new round of funding, she now plans to expand her venture.

Similarly, Mamta Bharti expressed her intention to grow her business using the newly available funds.

Anwari Khatun, another Jeevika Didi, shared her story of resilience. Her husband has been unwell for some time, which has affected their family’s income. A member of the Jeevika group approached her and encouraged her to join.

After becoming part of the group, she took a loan. Skilled in tailoring, she used the money to buy a sewing machine and started earning a livelihood.

Later, with a second instalment of Rs 20,000, she purchased another machine. She is now training young girls in her village and hopes to open a full-fledged sewing training centre if further assistance comes through. “Our financial condition has significantly improved,” she said with a smile.

The Jeevika Nidhi Credit Cooperative Federation is expected to empower thousands of women across Bihar, giving them not just financial support but also the confidence and resources to lead change within their families and communities.

From sewing machines to self-reliance: Jeevika Didis share their journey

