From ‘S’ bib to ‘Sarayaah’s mama’ pencil, Kiara Advani shares glimpses of her baby’s 'personalised essentials'

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) With New Year’s Eve just a few hours away, actress Kiara Advani has treated her fans with adorable pictures featuring her daughter Saraayah Malhotra’s cute customised belongings.

In one picture, the actress shared a click of two bibs with pink bow designs and an “S” monogram embellished on them, placed on a textured quilted surface. Another picture shows a pink diary with bold text “MAMA ON A MISSION” and two matching pink pencils resting on it that read “Sarayaa’s Mamma”.

Kiara took to her social media to share the pictures and captioned it as “2025 – The year my heart expanded in ways I couldn’t imagine, a year of firsts, of learning, of becoming, of evolution and of the sweetest blessings.”

She added, “Hello 2026, my heart is ready for you. Stepping into this new year with gratitude, excitement and the cutest tiny hands that hold my whole world.”

For the uninitiated, on July 16, Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their first bundle of joy and officially announced the arrival of their baby girl with an adorable social media post.

Sidharth had taken to his social media account and wrote, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH (sic).”

Sidharth and Kiara had announced their pregnancy back in February this year.

The couple had posted a photo of their palms holding an adorably tiny knitted sock, along with the caption, "The greatest gift of our lives...Coming soon (sic)."

On the work front, Kiara made her Met Gala debut in 2025, becoming the first Indian actress to grace the carpet while pregnant.

The actress had posted a clip of herself, back then, flaunting her baby bump for the first time in a gorgeous Gaurav Gupta ensemble on social media, along with a gratitude note.

The post read, "Still soaking it all in… Grateful for all the love, kindness, and celebration... Thank you for showing up for my Met Gala debut in such a big way, making my special moment extra magical. Your messages, cheers, and love mean the world."

--IANS

rd/