December 31, 2025 4:40 PM हिंदी

From ‘S’ bib to ‘Sarayaah’s mama’ pencil, Kiara Advani shares glimpses of her baby’s 'personalised essentials'

Kiara Advani, sidharth malhotra, 2025

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) With New Year’s Eve just a few hours away, actress Kiara Advani has treated her fans with adorable pictures featuring her daughter Saraayah Malhotra’s cute customised belongings.

In one picture, the actress shared a click of two bibs with pink bow designs and an “S” monogram embellished on them, placed on a textured quilted surface. Another picture shows a pink diary with bold text “MAMA ON A MISSION” and two matching pink pencils resting on it that read “Sarayaa’s Mamma”.

Kiara took to her social media to share the pictures and captioned it as “2025 – The year my heart expanded in ways I couldn’t imagine, a year of firsts, of learning, of becoming, of evolution and of the sweetest blessings.”

She added, “Hello 2026, my heart is ready for you. Stepping into this new year with gratitude, excitement and the cutest tiny hands that hold my whole world.”

For the uninitiated, on July 16, Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their first bundle of joy and officially announced the arrival of their baby girl with an adorable social media post.

Sidharth had taken to his social media account and wrote, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH (sic).”

Sidharth and Kiara had announced their pregnancy back in February this year.

The couple had posted a photo of their palms holding an adorably tiny knitted sock, along with the caption, "The greatest gift of our lives...Coming soon (sic)."

On the work front, Kiara made her Met Gala debut in 2025, becoming the first Indian actress to grace the carpet while pregnant.

The actress had posted a clip of herself, back then, flaunting her baby bump for the first time in a gorgeous Gaurav Gupta ensemble on social media, along with a gratitude note.

The post read, "Still soaking it all in… Grateful for all the love, kindness, and celebration... Thank you for showing up for my Met Gala debut in such a big way, making my special moment extra magical. Your messages, cheers, and love mean the world."

--IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Newly weds Ssara Khan, Krishh Pathak turn business partners, say 'this is how we are building our life together'

Newly weds Ssara Khan, Krishh Pathak turn business partners, say 'this is how we are building our life together'

Operational disruptions: IndiGo says fully collaborating with regulator’s committee

Operational disruptions: IndiGo says fully collaborating with regulator’s committee

BJP slams Mamata for issuing 'veiled threats' against HM Shah during Bengal visit

BJP slams Mamata for issuing 'veiled threats' against HM Shah during Bengal visit

India’s fertiliser subsidy outgo to touch Rs 1.9 lakh crore in FY27

India’s fertiliser subsidy outgo to touch Rs 1.9 lakh crore in FY27

'They are humans, not robots or bonded labourers': AAP leader backs gig workers' strike

'They are humans, not robots or bonded labourers': AAP leader backs gig workers' strike

Indian stock markets end 2025 on strong note, Nifty logs 10th consecutive year of gains

Indian stock markets end 2025 on strong note, Nifty logs 10th consecutive year of gains

Cabinet okays Rs 19,142 crore project to build new 6-lane Nashik-Akkalkot highway

Cabinet okays Rs 19,142 crore project to build new 6-lane Nashik-Akkalkot highway

Adani Foundation, Adani Electricity enable 1st-ever air travel experience for ‘Swabhimaan’ beneficiaries

Adani Foundation, Adani Electricity enable 1st-ever air travel experience for ‘Swabhimaan’ beneficiaries

WPL 2026: DC will win title, Mandhana might win Orange Cap, says Chopra

WPL 2026: DC will win title, Mandhana might win Orange Cap, says Chopra

Amitabh Bachchan breaks down remembering late Dharmendra on KBC, shares an emotional anecdote from 'Sholay'

Amitabh Bachchan breaks down remembering late Dharmendra on KBC, shares an emotional anecdote from 'Sholay'