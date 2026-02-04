February 04, 2026 2:34 PM हिंदी

From roaring ‘dangals’ to silent pits: The slow death of mud wrestling in Delhi!

From roaring ‘dangals’ to silent pits: The slow death of mud wrestling in Delhi!

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Once the heartbeat of old Delhi, traditional wrestling akhadas echoed with the sounds of cheering crowds, thudding bodies, and the earthy scent of mud.

Today, many of those spaces lie quiet, their legacy fading as the city’s sporting culture shifts and interest in desi wrestling wanes.

A former Indian wrestler, speaking to IANS, recalled a time when dangals like the one near Jama Masjid, Old Delhi would draw massive gatherings. "People would travel across the city just to watch bouts,” he said. “It wasn’t just a sport — it was community, pride, and tradition rolled into one."

But the decline has been sharp, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. Lockdowns disrupted training routines, local competitions stopped, and many akhadas struggled financially. Without steady support, several either shut down or now operate with a fraction of their earlier strength.

Another worrying factor, the wrestler alleged, was the rise of “fixed” bouts. “When spectators started feeling that some matches were staged and betting was involved, trust broke,” he said. “Fans are smart — they can tell when something isn’t real.” That erosion of credibility, he believes, pushed many loyal followers away.

In the chaos, genuine talent has suffered most. Promising young wrestlers, who once saw akhadas as stepping stones to national glory, now drift toward other sports or give up entirely due to lack of exposure and financial backing.

He insists revival is still possible — but only with serious intervention. “The Delhi government must step in to protect and promote traditional mud wrestling,” he urged. “These akhadas are part of our cultural heritage. If we lose them, we lose a piece of who we are.”

For now, the mud pits wait — silent, but not yet forgotten.

--IANS

cs/bc

LATEST NEWS

Ikea India’s loss widens to Rs 1,325 crore in FY25; revenue dips

Ikea India’s loss widens to Rs 1,325 crore in FY25; revenue dips

Pakistan: Police constable shot dead by gunmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan: Police constable shot dead by gunmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

'It was about having clear heads', says Chinelle Henry after DC march into fourth straight WPL final

'It was about having clear heads', says Chinelle Henry after DC march into fourth straight WPL final

Indian defence delegation meets Armenian PM, discusses ways to strengthen strategic cooperation

Indian defence delegation meets Armenian PM, discusses ways to strengthen strategic cooperation

From roaring ‘dangals’ to silent pits: The slow death of mud wrestling in Delhi!

From roaring ‘dangals’ to silent pits: The slow death of mud wrestling in Delhi!

Jacqueline Fernandez satisfies her chaat craving during her trip to Varanasi

Jacqueline Fernandez satisfies her chaat craving during her trip to Varanasi

Chris Hemsworth: My self-worth doesn’t rest upon exterior things anymore

Chris Hemsworth: My self-worth doesn’t rest upon exterior things anymore

Chahat Pandey says her ‘Hasratein’ character is conditioned to stay quiet, carry loss, judgment

Chahat Pandey says her ‘Hasratein’ character is conditioned to stay quiet, carry loss, judgment

Badshah: Growing up in India, the NBA felt like a dream world

Badshah: Growing up in India, the NBA felt like a dream world

SC pulls up ED, CBI over delay in Anil Ambani-led RCOM loan fraud probe

SC pulls up ED, CBI over delay in Anil Ambani-led RCOM loan fraud probe