From Nick Jonas to Lisa: Priyanka Chopra’s ‘randoms’ gets starry, hails Zoe Saldana as ‘icon’

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Global head turner Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a glimpse into her personal favourites from the Golden Globes 2026 as she shared her latest ‘randoms’, featuring husband Nick Jonas and BLACKPINK member Lisa.

The global star also heaped praise on Hollywood actress Zoe Saldana, fondly calling her an “icon” in her Instagram stories section.

The actress first shared a reel on her Instagram. The clip featured Priyanka getting all dolled up for the Golden Globe Awards. It also featured her husband Nick Jonas and BLACKPINK member Lisa.

Before stepping into the event, the actress and her husband Nick were heard saying, “So we did it, heading out, see ya,” on the red carpet. The video also featured glimpses of Priyanka’s outfit, the actress undergoing red light therapy for her face, and posing with Lisa, who debuted in August 2016 and went on to become part of one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

For the caption, Priyanka wrote: “Randoms…”

She then took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared a news article about Zoe Saldana becoming the “highest grossing actor of all time”.

Priyanka captioned it: “Queen Zoe Saldana wow! What an icon.”

Talking about her film work, Priyanka is currently in Hyderabad for the shoot of her upcoming movie starring South star Mahesh Babu, helmed by SS Rajamouli.

Priyanka, who has been feted with two National Film Awards and a Padma Shri, will next be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in the upcoming film.

In addition to this, she has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise "Krrish 4", marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

The 42-year-old actress, who is the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, “The Bluff”.

She was last seen in “Heads Of State” directed by Ilya Naishuller. It stars Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and US President, respectively.

