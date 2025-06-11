From J&K to Jharkhand, every region has seen transformation under PM Modi’s leadership: Irani

Ranchi, June 10 (IANS) As the Narendra Modi-led NDA government completes 11 years in office, former Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday highlighted what she described as “historic achievements” under the Prime Minister's leadership, from financial inclusion to women's empowerment. She further said that every region of the country witnessed transformational change under his leadership.

Speaking to IANS, Irani said, “As BJP workers celebrate 11 years of good governance, there are many achievements that have created history. Connecting 50 crore citizens to the banking system through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) is an unprecedented accomplishment. Additionally, around Rs 45 lakh crore has been transferred directly into citizens' bank accounts through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer).”

Irani praised the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, which provides direct income support to farmers.

“It seemed unimaginable to link 11 crore farmers directly to the treasury, but Prime Minister Modi made it a successful reality.”

She also listed achievements such as Ayushman Bharat, which offers free healthcare to 10 crore families and 40 crore citizens, and the 33 per cent reservation Bill for women in Parliament, among others.

“Helping 10 crore women through 90 lakh Self-Help Groups, granting permanent commission to women in the armed forces, opening Sainik Schools to daughters, and dedicating Rs 24,000 crore for tribal welfare under the Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan — all speak of the government’s service to every section of society.”

Highlighting the abrogation of Article 370 as another major milestone, Irani said, “From Jammu & Kashmir to Jharkhand, every region has witnessed transformational change under PM Modi’s leadership.”

She also responded to criticism of 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian military’s recent offensive, saying, “Every Indian has the right to be proud of our military and salute their bravery. Turning their valour into a political issue is unfortunate. Regardless of political differences, every citizen takes pride in the Indian armed forces.”

Reacting to Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s June 3 remarks, where he accused PM Modi of “surrendering” to US President Donald Trump during a military conflict with Pakistan, she said, “The government will respond to such issues on the floor of Parliament. PM Modi is not only an effective administrator but also a powerful speaker. Whatever questions the Opposition has, the government will answer them in full capacity.”

