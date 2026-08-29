From glacier collapse to flash flood: Tibet disaster puts China's silence under scrutiny

Brussels, Aug 29 (IANS) The collapse of the Langtang Lirung peak, which triggered devastating floods across villages in Tibet and Nepal, is a stark warning that “nature will not wait for politics”.

While Chinese authorities have attempted to suppress news of the avalanche, the roaring glacier, trembling earth and floodwaters racing downstream have exposed the scale of a disaster that censorship cannot contain, a report has stated.

“When a glacier high above the Langtang Lirung peak sheared away and plummeted more than two kilometres into the valley below, the earth itself shuddered. The ice avalanche released seismic energy equivalent to a 5.2 magnitude earthquake, unleashing flash floods that tore through villages along the Nepal–Tibet border. Yet inside Tibet, the catastrophe exists only in whispers,” Khedroob Thondup, the nephew of the Dalai Lama, wrote in the ‘European Times’

“Beijing’s censors have ensured that no official bulletin, no local report, no acknowledgment of the devastation has reached the public. This silence is not accidental. It is policy,” he added.

According to Thondup, for the Chinese Communist Party, Tibet is not viewed as a fragile ecosystem but as a stage on which to demonstrate “stability”. He noted that disasters threaten that image, while recognition of glacier collapse driven by climate stress would expose the vulnerability of Beijing’s grand hydropower and infrastructure projects in the Himalayas.

The report stressed that the flash floods surging into Nepal exposed the risks that extend across borders, but silence prevents “diplomatic embarrassment”. At the same time, Tibetan voices are suppressed, local witnesses are denied platforms, and accounts from border communities are dismissed as “rumors” and quickly erased.

“Entire valleys have been reshaped by the torrent. Families in Nepal mourn the dead, while Tibetans across the border are left without information about missing relatives or the safety of their own villages. The absence of official communication means no coordinated relief, no warnings downstream, no accountability. Silence here is not neutral. It is lethal,” the European Times mentioned.

Highlighting that this is not the first time Beijing has suppressed disaster news from Tibet, it noted that earthquakes, landslides and dam collapses have previously been minimized or erased from official channels.

“The glacier collapse near Langtang Lirung fits a broader pattern; disasters are treated as threats to political legitimacy, not as emergencies demanding transparency. By controlling the narrative, the authorities hope to control reality itself. But the rivers flowing from Tibet into Nepal, India, and Bangladesh cannot be censored. They carry the truth downstream,” the report detailed.

The report highlighted that the Himalayas are warming more rapidly than the global average. As glaciers retreat, destabilise, and collapse, it said, each episode brings consequences that are seismic in both the literal and geopolitical sense.

--IANS

scor/as