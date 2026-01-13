From bottleneck to breakthrough state: CM Yogi spells out UP’s transformation; hails PRAGATI

Lucknow, Jan 13 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday gave a detailed account of the state’s transformation from a “bottleneck to breakthrough” province, elucidating how big-ticket projects and focussed governance has spurred it on a fast growth track.

Addressing a special press conference, the Chief Minister hailed the Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) platform for serving as a powerful example of the new work culture of a 'New India'.

He told the press that PRAGATI reflects the administrative model that was first established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and then strengthened at national level after 2014.

Describing PRAGATI as a gamechanger project, he said that it promoted the Team India spirit among different states by provide adequate support to mammoth infrastructure projects.

“Uttar Pradesh has become the country's infrastructure growth engine with the PRAGATI model. Inter-agency hurdles eliminated, permissions and approvals are expedited, and the seamless co-ordination has yielded concrete results,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Yogi further said that PRAGATI on the national level has accelerated projects worth more than Rs 86 lakh crore, out of which 377 major projects are directly reviewed by the Prime Minister.

"PRAGATI has proven to be a game-changer for Uttar Pradesh," the CM added, highlighting the slew of projects taking off in the state including construction of expressways, railway networks, metro and air connectivity, the country’s first rapid rail, ropeway projects and more.

The Chief Minister stated that Uttar Pradesh has the country's largest infrastructure portfolio with 330 projects worth Rs 10.48 lakh crore. These include major projects related to transportation, energy, urban development, health, and industrial development. Of these, 128 projects (39 per cent) costing Rs 2.37 lakh crore have already been completed and commissioned, while 202 projects worth Rs 8.11 lakh crore are progressing within the stipulated timeframe.

The Chief Minister further informed that 65 major projects worth Rs 4.19 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh are included under PRAGATI, out of which 26 projects have been completed while 39 others are in various stages of construction.

The Chief Minister also lauded the PRAGATI portal for a tech-based approach and credited it for effective contribution across various departments including Revenue, Pollution Control Board, Forest, Urban Development, and Panchayati Raj, all working in sync to deliver time-bound solutions.

“This has enabled rapid progress in projects such as highways, railways, power, and telecommunications. It has emerged as an effective model of good governance,” CM Yogi noted.

The Chief Minister further said that PRAGATI has strengthened the Team India spirit and with coordination between central and state governments, the focus is now on solutions, not just problems.

“Before 2014, projects were approved but not completed on time but today, with every project's foundation stone laying, a completion timeline is set, and regular reviews are ensured,” CM Yogi said, showering praise on PM Modi’s focussed and result-oriented leadership.

--IANS

mr/rad