From AFSPA to stability: Assam CM targets Cong, credits BJP for end of decades of violence

Guwahati, Dec 27 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the state has witnessed a historic transformation in its law and order situation, asserting that decades of violence under previous Congress governments gave way to peace after 2022 due to sustained efforts by the BJP-led “double engine” government at the Centre and the state.

In a post on social media, CM Sarma said that for over three decades, Assam remained almost entirely under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) as insurgency, violence and instability dominated large parts of the state.

He said the period from 1990 to 2022 was marked by prolonged conflict, frequent security incidents and a heavy security footprint across Assam.

“Entire Assam was under AFSPA for decades as violence reigned. But from 2022 onwards, peace has prevailed and AFSPA has been gradually withdrawn from almost all districts,” the Chief Minister said, calling it a defining shift in the state’s history.

Targeting previous Congress governments, Sarma alleged that years of weak governance and lack of political will allowed insurgency and unrest to flourish, pushing Assam into a cycle of fear and underdevelopment.

He said the people of Assam paid a heavy price during that period, with normal life disrupted and economic growth severely affected.

The Chief Minister credited the BJP-led governments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising peace through a combination of firm security action, dialogue with insurgent groups and development-driven governance.

He said peace accords, infrastructure growth and improved governance created conditions that allowed the gradual withdrawal of AFSPA from most parts of the state.

Sarma said the lifting of AFSPA from almost all districts since 2022 is a reflection of restored normalcy and growing public confidence in the administration. He described it as a signal of a “new Assam” where peace, stability and development go hand in hand.

The Chief Minister said the transformation has helped attract investment, boost tourism and improve everyday life for citizens.

He asserted that the return of peace has also strengthened Assam’s position as a key state in the Northeast’s growth story.

Reiterating his political attack on the Congress, Sarma said the contrast between the past and present is clear, with Assam moving decisively away from decades of conflict towards a future defined by peace and progress.

