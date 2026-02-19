February 19, 2026 8:42 PM हिंदी

French President Macron leaves for Paris, meets PM Modi before concluding India visit

French President Macron leaves for Paris, meets PM Modi before concluding India visit

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Emmanuel Macron before the French President concluded his India visit on Thursday following his participation in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

The two leaders held discussions on a hectic day as PM Modi welcomed the world leaders to the landmark summit.

During Macron's official visit from February 17 to 19, both leaders held discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas as enshrined in the Horizon 2047 Roadmap.

They also held discussions on other regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. The two leaders had jointly inaugurated the India-France Year of Innovation in Mumbai, which will be celebrated throughout 2026 in both countries.

The French President's visit follows Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France in February 2025 and reflects the mutual trust and depth of the India–France Strategic Partnership, as well as the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen it further.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh saw off the President of France at the Delhi airport on Thursday evening.

"During his successful visit, our bilateral relations were elevated to Special Global Strategic Partnership- further expanding our bilateral cooperation across defence, critical minerals, advanced technologies, climate action, health, education and economic security. His participation and insightful engagements in the AI Impact Summit have added significant momentum to India–France cooperation in emerging technologies, innovation and responsible AI," Singh posted on X.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), from deepening progress on the 'Horizon 2047' goals with 20-plus outcomes to pioneering AI for humanity, inclusive growth and a sustainable future, the French President's visit provided a "big boost" to the multifaceted ties between both countries.

--IANS

/as

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi and Dutch counterpart Schoof discuss achieving social transformation through AI (Ld)

PM Modi and Dutch counterpart Schoof discuss achieving social transformation through AI (Ld)

India is third largest AI power in world, must leverage to own advantage: Mohandas Pai

India is third largest AI power in world, must leverage to own advantage: Mohandas Pai

India-GCC relations at geoeconomic inflection point

India-GCC relations at geoeconomic inflection point

All stats from Zimbabwe’s six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Group B in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: All stats from Zimbabwe’s six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Group B

UN warns 7.5 million people in Pakistan face high levels of food insecurity (File image)

UN warns 7.5 million people in Pakistan face high levels of food insecurity

Harman has been a special player for India, says head coach Amol Muzumdar as India captain becomes most-capped international player. Photo credit: IANS file Photo

2nd T20I: Harman has been a special player for India, says Muzumdar after 19-run loss

Mysskin completes his portions for Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game' (Photo credit: Nahas Hidayath/Instagram)

Mysskin completes his portions for Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game'

French President Macron leaves for Paris, meets PM Modi before concluding India visit

French President Macron leaves for Paris, meets PM Modi before concluding India visit

‘We could have done better with the ball, but no excuses,’ says Dasun Shanaka after Sri Lanka’s defeat to Zimbabwe in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: ‘We could have done better with the ball, but no excuses,’ says Shanaka after SL’s defeat to Zimbabwe

T20 WC: All stats from West Indies' 42-run win over Italy in Group C

T20 WC: All stats from West Indies' 42-run win over Italy in Group C