French President congratulates PM Modi for becoming longest serving Indian Prime Minister

Nice, June 14 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming the longest serving Prime Minister of India since its Independence.

Speaking after inaugurating the 'Bharat Innovates 2026' event in Nice, France, Macron described Prime Minister Modi's presence at 'Bharat Innovates' as a matter of great honour for France.

"Prime Minister, I would like to congratulate you for being here, but also because a few days ago you became the Prime Minister with the longest serving time since the Independence of India, this long run says a lot about your determination, the strength of your country and its wonderful.... we are very proud that you are here," President Macron said.

Prime Minister Modi said India's innovation ecosystem is rapidly expanding and increasingly playing a role in addressing global challenges through technology and entrepreneurship.

"India now acts as a solution contributor rather than a solution consumer," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also added that India is innovating at both speed and scale, with a focus on creating sustainable solutions that benefit not only its own citizens but also the global community.

"Bharat innovates with speed and scale. Bharat innovates for a sustainable future. Bharat innovates for the whole world," PM Modi said while addressing the innovation-focused event, jointly inaugurated with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Emphasising India's approach towards technological development, the Prime Minister said the country's priority is "technology for humanity" and human-centric innovation.

He added that innovation is deeply embedded in India's culture and way of thinking.

"Innovation is in India's DNA," Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister also praised the growing partnership between India and France, describing it as a relationship rooted in shared values, mutual trust and common interests.

PM Modi arrived in Nice on Saturday for an official visit at the invitation of President Macron.

The arrival of the Prime Minister in Nice, France, marks the first stop of his two-nation visit. On Sunday, along with the French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi will inaugurate "Bharat Innovate 2026".

At the invitation of President Macron, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the G7 Summit in Evian, France, on June 16-17.

--IANS

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