French Open: Alcaraz becomes second-fastest man to notch up 20 match wins at Roland Garros

Paris, May 28 (IANS) Carlos Alcaraz added another feather to his growing cap on Wednesday as the defending champion surged into the third round of Roland Garros 2025 with a commanding four-set win over World No. 56 Fabian Marozsan.

The 21-year-old Spaniard not only moved a step closer to defending his title but also achieved a remarkable personal milestone—becoming the second-fastest man to notch up 20 match wins at Roland Garros in the Open Era since 2000. He reached the landmark in just 23 matches, trailing only Rafael Nadal, the undisputed king of clay.

Alcaraz’s 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory was a showcase of mental resilience and tactical brilliance. Under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier—forced by mid-match rain—the match briefly tilted in favour of Marozsan.

The Hungarian, who stunned Alcaraz in Rome last year, used his touch and variety to snatch the second set with a flurry of drop shots and clever net play. But Alcaraz responded with characteristic flair, turning up the tempo in the third and fourth sets and leaving the crowd in awe with his athleticism and shot-making.

“It was a great, great match. I played well in the first set. I had really high confidence. In the second set, he started to play much better—really aggressively—and didn’t miss at all,” Alcaraz said post-match. “It was a little bit difficult dealing with his game in the second set, but I was pleased to stay strong and refreshed in the third set.”

Statistically, Alcaraz outclassed his opponent. He won 71 percent of points on his first serve and fired 41 winners, 19 more than Marozsan, to dominate the match in just over two hours.

“It’s always a special feeling to play here. This court has given me some of the most unforgettable moments of my career,” he said.

Up next for the World No. 2 is a third-round meeting against either France’s towering wildcard Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard or Bosnia’s veteran campaigner Damir Dzumhur.

On the women’s side, it was a day of gritty determination and emotional strength for Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, who reached the third round of Roland Garros for the 10th time in her career. The former World No. 3 defeated Hungary’s Anna Bondar 7-6(4), 7-5 in a tightly contested match that saw her dig deep at key moments.

Svitolina was cheered on from the stands by none other than her husband, Gael Monfils, who had lit up the tournament on Tuesday night with a marathon five-set win that had the French crowd on its feet. Monfils’ energy seemed to flow into Svitolina, who credited his presence as a key motivation behind her strong performance.

“It means a lot to have Gael in the box, especially after the match he played yesterday,” Svitolina said. “He inspires me every day, and I just wanted to give it my best.”

--IANS

hs/bsk/