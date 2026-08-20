Formula 1: Max Verstappen pens contract extension with Red Bull till 2030

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Brushing aside the doubts over his future in Formula 1, four-time world champion Max Verstappen has signed a contract extension with his Red Bull team that will see him race for the RB22 until the end of 2030. The Dutchman, who had given signs of quitting F1 and was recently linked to a move to McLaren, has 're-signed' with the Milton Keynes-based outfit, with whom he has been associated from 2016 onwards.

The announcement was confirmed by Red Bull. The team emphasised that their partnership with Verstappen has been "one of the most successful and defining partnerships in F1 history", before adding that this shows "a powerful statement of mutual trust and ambition – and a shared decision to shape the future together".

Verstappen was "pleased" to have extended his contract with the Red Bull squad, which he had joined midway in 2016 after earning a promotion from sister team, Toro Rosso (now named Racing Bulls). "I am really pleased with the contract extension. We have the best people, and I’m excited to keep working together with everyone to get back to the top again.

"This remains the ultimate goal that all of us have been working towards and will continue to pursue. I want to thank Red Bull, Laurent and everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing for the trust they put in me.

Verstappen has tasted all of his success in the series in Red Bull. He has won four world titles with the Milton Keynes-based team from 2021 onwards. He won four titles in a row till 2024, before Lando Norris took the world title from him in 2025. "I have always said it: The team is like a second family for me, and I feel very at home. I came to the Team hoping to be able to win races. What we went on to achieve together has been simply lovely, and we have shared many incredible moments and won four World Championships," the Dutchman said.

Laurent Mekies was given a promotion to the role of Team Principal in July 2025. "To continue this journey with the same team that I have been with my whole career is really special and something I have always wanted to do. Getting to work with Laurent now for over a year has also been great; I see a clear vision he has for the team. Everyone in Milton Keynes believes in what we are building, and I am looking forward to the next chapter, fighting for more victories and competing for championships as we continue to shape the future of this team."

The announcement comes days ahead of his home race in the Netherlands, and this is the last Grand Prix at Zandvoort. "To make this announcement during the last Grand Prix at Zandvoort is a great moment for me as well. Hopefully we can give the fans a special send-off for the final race."

Verstappen's extension can be said to be the biggest achievement of Mekies' time with the team. "Having Max continue with us and retaining the best driver on the grid is fantastic news for everyone at Red Bull, Oracle Red Bull Racing, as well as F1 and motorsport as a whole," he said.

--IANS

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