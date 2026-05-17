Ex-Bengal minister files police complaint against Abhishek Banerjee, cop

Kolkata, May 17 (IANS) A former three-time Trinamool Congress legislator and also a former member of the previous Mamata Banerjee-led cabinet, Giasuddin Molla, has filed a police complaint against party general secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee and a police officer, Mitun Kumar Dey, at a local police station in the Magrahat (Paschim) Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district.

Confirming the filing of his police complaint on Sunday, Molla said he had kept quiet for fear of police action and torture by his own party.

Molla is a former Trinamool Congress legislator from Magrahat (Pashim) and was also the former West Bengal Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education.

“I was in a state of fear, and so I did not dare to open my mouth. I was afraid that I might be attacked and heckled by my own party workers. But now I am filing the police complaint because I have faith in the administration led by the new Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari,” Molla said.

A three-time legislator from Magrahat (Pashim) constituency from 2011 to 2026, Molla was denied re-nomination from the party in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections. Instead, the party nominated Shamim Ahamed Molla, who was one of the 80 Trinamool Congress legislators in the current Assembly.

According to him, Mitun Kumar Dey, the former sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Diamond Harbour subdivision in South 24 Parganas district, used to take unnecessary penal actions against a section of local Trinamool Congress leaders and workers, who were not ready to accept the autocratic fashion of running the party by Abhishek Banerjee.

“A Trinamool Congress worker was severely beaten by Mitun Kumar Dey. He tortured the party workers physically and mentally inside the police station. As the then party legislator, I protested. But it did not work out. On the contrary, Mitun Kumar Dey scolded me and came running to beat me with his baton. I informed both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee about this. But there was no solution,” said Molla.

He also said that Abhishek Banerjee knew everything, and rather Mitun Kumar Dey resorted to such activities following Banerjee’s instructions.

To recall, Dey was barred from any election-related duty by the Election Commission of India (ECI) before the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly polls.

Already on Friday night, an FIR had been registered with the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station under the Bidhannagar Police Commissariat in North 24 Parganas district against Abhishek Banerjee, accusing him of allegedly inciting violence and threatening Union Home Minister Amit Shah before the recently-concluded Assembly polls in the state.

Trinamool Congress has alleged a political vendetta against Abhishek Banerjee in the changed political situation in the state.

--IANS

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