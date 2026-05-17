May 17, 2026 10:46 AM हिंदी

India, Netherlands deepen tech partnership with major push in semiconductors, AI and research

India, Netherlands deepen tech partnership with major push in semiconductors, AI and research

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) India and the Netherlands have unveiled an ambitious roadmap to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, innovation, science and higher education, with semiconductors emerging as the centerpiece of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The agreement seeks to strengthen trusted and resilient semiconductor supply chains by expanding collaboration between industries, research institutions and governments in both nations. Building on the Memorandum of Understanding on semiconductors and related emerging technologies, India and the Netherlands will jointly explore opportunities in artificial intelligence, photonics, quantum technologies and cybersecurity while promoting technology value-chain partnerships.

A major focus of the partnership is talent and ecosystem development in the semiconductor sector. The two countries will connect the Dutch Semicon Competence Centre with the India Semiconductor Mission to support startups, SMEs, scale-ups and suppliers through technology sharing, skill development and innovation-led cooperation.

In a significant academic collaboration, Eindhoven University of Technology and the University of Twente have partnered with six premier Indian institutions — Indian Institute of Science, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati and Indian Institute of Technology Madras — to establish a “brain bridge” in semiconductors and related technologies. The initiative is backed by leading industry players including NXP Semiconductors, ASML, Tata Electronics and CG Semi.

The two sides also agreed to intensify collaboration in scientific research and innovation by aligning national research priorities in areas such as energy materials, biomolecular and cell technologies, AI and cybersecurity through the existing Joint Working Group on Science, Technology and Innovation.

Beyond technology, India and the Netherlands reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening higher education ties through regular institutional interactions and a joint working plan under the existing MoU on higher education cooperation. Both countries will also encourage deeper STEM-based academic exchanges and explore platforms for institutional partnerships.

The partnership additionally expands cooperation in the space sector, with both nations looking to leverage space-based applications to address global challenges including climate change, water management, food security and air quality.

--IANS

pk

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