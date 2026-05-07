Former Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi arrested in Rs 960 crore JJM Scam

Jaipur, May 7 (IANS) Rajasthan politics witnessed major developments on Thursday morning after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested former PHED Minister Mahesh Joshi in connection with the alleged Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scam involving tenders worth nearly Rs 960 crore.

According to officials, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by ACB DIG Dr Rameshwar Singh reached Joshi’s residence in Jaipur’s San Colony at around 5 a.m. and took him into custody following allegations of corruption and abuse of official position.

The action is being viewed as one of the ACB’s biggest moves so far in the high-profile scam.

The case is linked to alleged irregularities in tenders issued under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a Central government initiative aimed at providing tap water connections to every household. Investigators allege that two firms, Shri Ganpati Tubewell and Shri Shyam Tubewell, secured contracts by submitting fake experience certificates purportedly issued by IRCON International. As per the investigation, Shri Ganpati Tubewell allegedly secured contracts worth Rs 859.2 crore, while Shri Shyam Tubewell obtained tenders worth Rs 120.25 crore through fraudulent means.

The ACB suspects that Joshi misused his ministerial position and accepted bribes in exchange for facilitating the contracts.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Joshi in April 2025 in a related money laundering case. He spent nearly seven months in jail before being granted bail by the Supreme Court in December 2025. The latest arrest pertains to a separate corruption case registered by the ACB.

The investigation has already widened to include several senior officials. Former ACS Subodh Agarwal has also been arrested in the case, while FIRs have been registered against 22 officials, including financial advisors, chief engineers, and superintendent engineers.

Investigators reportedly uncovered crucial digital evidence through email trail analysis, exposing an alleged nexus between contractors and officials.

The controversy first gained political attention in June 2023 when veteran leader Kirodi Lal Meena staged a sit-in protest outside the Ashok Nagar police station, demanding registration of an FIR in the matter.

The issue later emerged as a major political flashpoint during the Rajasthan Assembly elections. Mahesh Joshi was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in April 2025 in connection with the money laundering case. He spent seven months in jail and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on December 3, 2025. He is accused of allegedly misusing his position as PHED Minister to accept bribes in exchange for awarding tenders.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered an FIR against the former minister in late 2024. The investigation into the alleged scam, which began in 2024, has so far resulted in the arrest of 10 accused persons, while three others remain absconding.

Following Joshi’s arrest, the ACB is expected to intensify its probe, with more arrests and confrontational questioning of key accused likely in the coming days, said officials.

--IANS

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