Former India selector Neetu David appointed Chief Scout of UP Warriorz (Ld)

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Former India chief selector Neetu David has been appointed as the Chief Scout for UP Warriorz ahead of the 2027 Women's Premier League (WPL) season, the franchise announced on Wednesday.

During a distinguished 13-year international career from 1995 to 2008, Neetu represented India in 10 Tests and 97 ODIs, and took 182 international wickets (including 141 in ODIs) across both formats. She holds the world record for the best bowling figures in an individual innings in Women’s Test cricket, which is 8-53 against the West Indies in Jamshedpur in 1995.

Born in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Neetu has immense administrative and talent identification credentials after having previously served as the chief of the women’s selection committee, where she oversaw India's 2025 ODI World Cup winning campaign. She was also inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2024.

“I am delighted to join UP Warriorz as Chief Scout. Having spent so many years playing and working within Indian women’s cricket, I have seen the tremendous amount of talent that exists across the country.

“For me, scouting is not only about identifying performances, but also recognising potential and understanding what a player can become with the right opportunities and environment. I look forward to working with UP Warriorz to identify exciting young cricketers and contribute towards building a strong talent pipeline for the franchise,” Neetu said in a statement on Wednesday.

She took part in last week's off-season camp for UPW domestic players at the Sai Krishnan Grounds in Bengaluru, joining the support staff led by head coach Abhishek Nayar. The support staff also includes fielding coach Saurabh Bandekar and mentor Lisa Sthalekar, as the team looks to overhaul its talent identification process following consecutive lean seasons in the WPL.

Kshemal Waingankar, COO & Director of Cricket at Capri Sports, highlighted that Neetu’s local roots in Uttar Pradesh make the association particularly significant for the franchise's vision. “We are delighted to welcome Neetu David to UP Warriorz as our Head of Scouting. Neetu ji’s contribution to Indian women’s cricket has been exceptional.

“Her experience both as an International Cricketer and as Chairperson of the Indian Women’s Selection Committee gives her a unique perspective on identifying talent and understanding what it takes to succeed at the highest level

"Her roots in Uttar Pradesh make this association even more special for us. As a franchise, we are committed to building a strong and sustainable scouting structure that enables us to identify and nurture the best talent from across the country, and we believe Neetu ji will play a pivotal role in shaping that vision,” he added.

In her new role, David will be tasked with unearthing emerging domestic talent to bolster a franchise that has struggled to find consistency across the first four editions of the tournament, as well as strengthen the team’s scouting network for the future, which so far has been handled by the internal coaching staff.

UP Warriorz remain the least successful side in the league's history, securing just 12 victories in 33 matches. After qualifying for the playoffs in the inaugural 2023 season, the franchise suffered group-stage exits in the subsequent three editions - finishing fourth in 2024 before ending at the bottom of the points table in both 2025 and 2026 editions.

--IANS

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