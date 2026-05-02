Former F1 driver and Paralympic champion Zanardi dies at 59

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Former Formula 1 driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi has passed away at the age of 59 on Saturday. Zanardi's family confirmed the news in a statement. They informed that the former champion passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family and friends.

Zanardi is known for his great comeback after losing both legs in a horrific crash in 2001, which ended his racing career. After the accident, he rebuilt his career and became a global icon in Para cycling. He competed for Italy in the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics, winning four gold and two silver medals.

The racing icon suffered severe injuries in a road accident in Italy in 2020, while riding his hand bike in Siena in northern Italy.

"It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Alessandro Zanardi, which occurred suddenly yesterday evening, 1 May," Zanardi's family announced.

"Alex passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family and friends. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who are showing their support at this time and asks that their grief and privacy be respected during this period of mourning."

The Italian was one of motorsport's most popular characters, competing in Formula 1 in the 1990s with Jordan, Minardi, Lotus, and Williams across 41 Grands Prix.

His strongest stint was with Lotus in 1993 and 1994, with Zanardi scoring a career-best sixth-place finish in Brazil.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend Alex Zanardi. He was truly an inspirational person, as a human and as an athlete. I will always carry with me his extraordinary strength. He faced challenges that would have stopped anyone, yet he continued to look forward, always with a smile and a stubborn determination that inspired us all. While his loss is profoundly felt, his legacy remains strong," Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

"At this time, my heartfelt thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his wife Daniela, his son Niccolò, the rest of the family, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him,” he added.

--IANS

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