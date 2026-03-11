March 11, 2026 5:38 PM हिंदी

Former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu takes oath as Delhi’s new Lieutenant Governor

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday took oath as the 23rd Lieutenant Governor of Delhi at a ceremony held at Lok Niwas, succeeding Vinai Kumar Saxena.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. The ceremony was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, senior officials, and other dignitaries.

Sandhu replaces Vinai Kumar Saxena, who has now been appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

A 1988-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Sandhu brings with him decades of diplomatic experience, particularly in India’s engagement with the United States.

He served as India’s Ambassador to the United States from February 2020 to January 2024, a period marked by deepening strategic and economic ties between the two countries. During his tenure in Washington, he played a key role in strengthening bilateral cooperation across defence, technology, and trade.

Prior to becoming Ambassador, Sandhu had held several important diplomatic assignments. He served multiple stints at the Embassy of India, Washington, D.C., making him one of the most experienced Indian diplomats dealing with US affairs.

He also served at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York City from July 2005 to February 2009, where he worked on multilateral diplomacy and global policy issues.

Known for his extensive experience in foreign policy and international relations, the 63-year-old diplomat has been involved in shaping India’s diplomatic outreach during key phases of its engagement with global partners.

His appointment as Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor comes at a time when the national Capital continues to witness important administrative and governance challenges requiring coordination between the elected government and the Lieutenant Governor’s office.

With his wide-ranging administrative and diplomatic experience, Sandhu is expected to play a significant role in the governance of the national Capital.

