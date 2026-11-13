Suresh Raina attends Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar temple

Ujjain, Nov 13 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Friday visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain and attended the Bhasma Aarti, describing the experience as divine.

Raina arrived at the temple with his brother and nephew and sought the blessings of Lord Mahakal, one of the 12 revered Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva. Speaking after offering prayers, Raina said the spiritual atmosphere at the temple was special and praised the arrangements made for devotees.

"It felt wonderful to seek blessings. I came here with my nephew and brother, and the energy today was on a completely different level. It was a divine experience," he said.

He also appreciated the Bhasma Aarti and the dedication of the temple staff in managing the large number of devotees. "The prayers performed inside, the Bhasma Aarti and all the facilities and arrangements here are very good. As you can see, people have been standing in the queue since 12:30 AM. All the staff members and those helping here work together with a sense of unity," Raina said.

The Bhasma Aarti is among the most significant rituals at the Mahakaleshwar temple and is performed in the early hours of the morning. The ceremony involves the ritual worship of Lord Shiva with sacred ash, accompanied by traditional prayers, Vedic chants and devotional offerings.

The ritual holds particular religious significance, as Mahakaleshwar is worshipped as a Swayambhu Jyotirlinga, believed to be self-manifested. Devotees from across the country visit Ujjain to attend the aarti and seek the blessings of Lord Mahakal.

The temple witnesses a large influx of pilgrims, with many devotees arriving during the night to secure an opportunity to participate in the early-morning ceremony. The Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the most prominent pilgrimage centres in the country and an important religious landmark of Ujjain.

--IANS

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