Shawn Levy shares b’day post for ‘buddy’ Ryan Gosling, celebrates 10 years of ‘arrival’

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Filmmaker Shawn Levy has wished actor Ryan Gosling on his birthday, sharing a throwback picture from their time together at Pinewood Studios in London last year.

Calling him his “buddy” in the Instagram post, Levy also marked a decade of his film ‘Arrival’, describing it as a transformative moment in the history of his production company 21 Laps and praising filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s vision in science fiction.

Levy shared a picture of Gosling as his character Kade Auberon from the upcoming film Star Wars: Starfighter and wrote: “This was the birthday boy's first day with me at Pinewood Studios in London last year. Happy birthday to my buddy, Kade Auberon.”

Star Wars: Starfighter is an upcoming American space opera film directed by Shawn Levy and written by Jonathan Tropper. It is intended to be an installment in the Star Wars franchise and set five years after the events of the film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The film stars Ryan Gosling, Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams.

He then posted a picture of “Arrival”, a 2016 science fiction drama, directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Eric Heisserer, based on the 1998 novella "Story of Your Life" by Ted Chiang.

The film stars Amy Adams as Louise Banks, a linguist engaged by the United States Army to discover how to communicate with extraterrestrials who have arrived on Earth, before tensions lead to war. Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, and Michael Stuhlbarg appear in supporting roles.

He captioned: “It’s been a decade since our movie ARRIVAL was released. It marked a transformative moment in 21 Laps' history and gave all of us a first taste of what maestro Denis Villeneuve can do in science fiction. The genre has never been the same since.”

--IANS

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