Former couple Ranvir Shorey, Konkona Sen Sharma reunite for an IPL match

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actors Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma, who were previously married to each other, were spotted together at an IPL match, on the 29th of March.

Cheering for their favourite team alongside their son Haroon, the former couple looked happy and were seen smiling throughout.

The reunion, captured in a cheerful selfie clicked by Ranvir from the stands, shows the happy three enjoying the electrifying stadium atmosphere with the March on-going in the background.

Their teenage son Haroon, was seen seated right next to his parents along with another boy who seemed to be his friend.

Ranvir who shared the picture on his social media account, captioned it as, “So happy we were there to see @mumbaiindians win today!”

Talking about Ranvir and Konkona’s relationship, it dates back to the late 2000s. The two got married in 2010 in a private ceremony, after dating for a few years, but parted ways in 2015.

Their divorce was finalised in 2020. Despite the separation, the two have continued to maintain a cordial relationship and continue to co-parent their son Haroon who was born in 2011.

On the work front, Ranvir Shorey has been a part of movies like Khosla Ka Ghosla, Bheja Fry, Mithya and Sonchiriya and others proving his acting prowess.

Talking about Konkona Sen Sharma, the actress has carved a niche for herself with impactful roles in movies Mr. and Mrs. Iyer, Page 3, Wake Up Sid, Lipstick Under My Burkha, A Death in the Gunj and others.

The duo has shared screen space in films such as Mixed Doubles, Traffic Signal, Aaja Nachle.

For the uninitiated, Konkona is the daughter of veteran filmmaker Aparna Sen, and has been part of the industry for over two decades.

Ranvir too boasts a career in the Bollywood industry for more than 20 years.

The couple, earlier too had reunited to celebrate their son's birthday as he entered the teenage years of his life.

–IANS

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