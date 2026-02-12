Forest sack head coach Sean Dyche after just 114 days in charge

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Nottingham Forest sacked Sean Dyche, who has been relieved of his duties as head coach after 17 matches in charge, the Premier League said on Thursday.

The development came after Forest's goalless draw with Premier League bottom club Wolves. Dyche leaves with Forest three points above the relegation zone with 12 games of the season remaining.

"We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the Club, and we wish them the best of luck for the future. We will be making no further comment at this time," Forest said in a statement.

The 54-year-old succeeded Ange Postecoglou in October and had signed a contract until the summer of 2027. Interestingly, Postecoglou lasted just 39 days in the job after replacing Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked just three matches into the 2025-26 campaign.

After Wednesday's goalless draw against bottom club Wolves, Dyche SAID, "The owner has been fair to me, without a shadow of a doubt. If anyone chooses to change in football now, that's their decision. We've all seen it. People can demand change, and then it's always whether they change or not. I just work very hard. I care about this club. I've made that clear. I'm working very hard," Dyche said.

Forest finished 13th in the Europa League group table, with four wins, two draws and two defeats in their eight matches, to reach the knockout phase. They will face Fenerbahce over two legs this month for the chance to reach the last 16, with the first leg taking place on Thursday, 19 February.

Forest are out of both domestic cup competitions, losing 3-2 to Swansea under Postecoglou in the EFL Cup third round in September and exiting the FA Cup on penalties to another Championship side, Wrexham, in the third round under Dyche last month.

