Foreign ministers start arriving in Delhi for 2nd India-Arab meet

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Foreign Ministers of several countries have started arriving in New Delhi to attend the second India–Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting, slated for January 31.

Comoros Foreign Minister Mbae Mohamed, State of Palestine Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin and Sudan's Mohieldin Salim Ahmed Ibrahim arrived in the national capital on Thursday.

Welcoming the delegates, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the visit would strengthen the bilateral partnership and people-to-people ties.

India will host the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting (IAFMM) on January 31, aimed at building on existing cooperation and expanding and deepening the partnership, the MEA said.

According to the MEA, the meeting will be co-chaired by India and the UAE. The foreign ministers of other Arab League member states and the Arab League secretary general will participate in the meeting.

"The Foreign Ministers' meeting is happening after a gap of 10 years, the first meeting being held in 2016 in Bahrain. At the first FMM, the ministers identified five priority verticals of cooperation: economy, energy, education, media and culture and proposed a set of activities across these verticals," the MEA mentioned.

India is an observer to the League of Arab States, a pan-Arab body with 22 member states.

"This is the first India-Arab FMM to be hosted by India in New Delhi and will see participation by all 22 Arab countries by foreign ministers, other ministers, ministers of state and other senior officials and the Arab League. The IAFMM will be preceded by the 4th India-Arab Senior Officials' Meeting on 30 January 2026," the MEA stated.

The India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting is the highest institutional mechanism driving this partnership, which was formalised in March 2002 when India and the League of Arab States (LAS) signed an MoU institutionalising the process of dialogue.

The MEA said that "a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed for the establishment of the Arab-India Cooperation Forum during the visit of the then Arab League Secretary General Amre Moussa to India in December 2008, which was subsequently revised in 2013 in terms of structural organisation."

Earlier on Wednesday, the MEA said that foreign ministers and senior officials from 20 countries have confirmed their participation in the India–Arab FMM and the 4th India–Arab Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) 2026.

