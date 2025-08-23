August 23, 2025 5:45 PM हिंदी

For US, India is the only partner to counter Chinese dominance in Asia: Report

For US, India is the only partner to counter Chinese dominance in Asia: Report (File image)

Washington, Aug 23 (IANS) India's geography, economy, and demographic trajectory position it as the "only realistic counterbalance" to Chinese dominance in Asia, a report highlighted on Saturday.

"In the shifting chessboard of 21st-century geopolitics, the Indo-Pacific has emerged as the decisive arena for global power. For the United States, containing Beijing’s ambitions requires more than naval patrols and economic sanctions; it demands a partner with scale, proximity, and political legitimacy. Among all contenders, India stands alone," Stacey Glaser wrote in One World Outlook.

India, the report details, is uniquely situated to challenge Beijing’s reach as it shares a 2100-mile land border with China and sits astride the Indian Ocean — through which a significant share of global trade, including China's energy imports, must pass. Unlike US allies such as Japan or Australia, India can influence both continental and maritime theatres in any strategic equation, it states.

"India's economic rise is not merely a domestic success story; it is a geopolitical asset. A stronger Indian economy broadens New Delhi's ability to fund military upgrades, withstand Chinese coercion, and present itself as a viable alternative hub for trade and investment," writes Glaser.

However, trade disputes, policy mismatches, and divergent strategic instincts threaten to undermine the full potential of the promising US-India partnership.

The report mentions that former US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley has been vocal about the issues and has warned that undermining decades of US-India economic cooperation is a "strategic disaster". She had singled out recent tariff disputes, such as the Trump administration's steep import duties, as "self-inflicted wounds" that risk driving India toward China and Russia.

"The reality is that both nations need each other. For Washington, India is the only partner in Asia with the scale and democratic credentials to credibly balance China. For New Delhi, US capital, technology, and market access accelerate its growth and help diversify away from Chinese supply chains. Disagreements over trade policy must be seen in the context of this larger, strategic necessity," the writer emphasises in the One World Outlook report.

India's most enduring advantage over China may be its people, Glaser asserts, citing that with a median age of just 29 and a 2025 population estimated at 1.44 billion, India's labour force is both youthful and expanding. China, by contrast, is aging rapidly, with shrinking workforce numbers and rising labour costs.

"India's economic rise is not merely a domestic success story; it is a geopolitical asset. A stronger Indian economy broadens New Delhi's ability to fund military upgrades, withstand Chinese coercion, and present itself as a viable alternative hub for trade and investment," the report titled 'Partner, Not Pawn: India's Place in America's Asia Playbook' details.

--IANS

/as

LATEST NEWS

Madhya Pradesh: 30 officers trained to empower 3,000 people in Guna’s tribal villages under 'Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan'

Madhya Pradesh: 30 officers trained to empower 3,000 people in Guna’s tribal villages under 'Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan'

Madhya Pradesh finishes on top; Sports Authority of India (SAI) athletes from Odisha, Kerala shine in the Khelo India Water Sports Festivalat the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, on Saturday. Photo credit: SAIMedia

KIWSF 2025: Madhya Pradesh finishes on top; SAI athletes from Odisha, Kerala shine

'Modi Express' operates from Mumbai to Konkan ahead of Ganesh Mahotsav; passengers get tickets quickly

'Modi Express' operates from Mumbai to Konkan ahead of Ganesh Mahotsav; passengers get tickets quickly

Rubina Dilaik finds a place she always “prayed” for 

Rubina Dilaik finds a place she always “prayed” for 

Indian classical singer Kaushiki Chakraborty gets featured at Times Square in NYC

Indian classical singer Kaushiki Chakraborty gets featured at Times Square in NYC

Siddhant Chaturvedi says 'love isn’t about giving your best, but being allowed to be your worst'

Siddhant Chaturvedi says 'love isn’t about giving your best, but being allowed to be your worst'

Led by Germany, Western nations realising 'universal significance' of Sanskrit

Led by Germany, Western nations realising 'universal significance' of Sanskrit

Sophie Turner talks about her fears for child actors

Sophie Turner talks about her fears for child actors

Sana Makbul returns to work with a women-centric web series, 'Women often put themselves last'

Sana Makbul returns to work with a women-centric web series, 'Women often put themselves last'

'Kerala not just industry-friendly, but investor-friendly too': CM Vijayan on Adani Group's decision to start logistics park (Pinarayi Vijayan's X account)

'Kerala not just industry-friendly, but investor-friendly too': CM Vijayan on Adani Group's decision to start logistics park