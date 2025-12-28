Football transfer watch: Flamengo midfielder Carrascal linked with Marseille move

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 28 (IANS) Colombian international midfielder Jorge Carrascal could leave top Brazilian football club Flamengo to join France's Marseille in Europe's January transfer window, according to media reports.

The French Ligue 1 side has submitted an initial bid of 15 million euros for the 27-year-old Carrascal, Brazilian news outlet Esporte News Mundo reported on Sunday. It added that Flamengo is seeking at least 20 million euros to release the playmaker, who is contracted to the Rio de Janeiro club until June 2029.

Carrascal has made 24 appearances for Flamengo since his August arrival from Dynamo Moscow, scoring three goals and providing five assists. His performances helped Flamengo win this year's Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Serie A titles. In November, he was recalled to Colombia's national squad for friendlies against New Zealand and Australia, coming off the bench in both matches.

Meanwhile, Atletico Mineiro has submitted an offer to sign Fenerbahce and Brazil international midfielder Fred, according to media reports in Brazil.

The 32-year-old is contracted to the Turkish club until June 2027 but is open to a return to his homeland, Globo Esporte reported.

It added that Atletico sporting director Paulo Bracks had contacted Fred's representatives to discuss financial details.

Fred has made 104 appearances for Fenerbahce, scoring nine goals and providing 18 assists, since his August 2023 move from Manchester United. He was born in Belo Horizonte and represented Atletico Mineiro's youth teams until the age of 16.

Also, Botafogo captain Marlon Freitas could leave the club to join Brazilian Serie A rival Palmeiras, as per local media reports.

Negotiations are at an early stage, with Palmeiras willing to pay six million U.S. dollars for the 30-year-old holding midfielder, Gazeta Esportiva said. The report added that Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira is seeking to strengthen his midfield following the departure of Anibal Moreno to River Plate.

Freitas has made 186 appearances for Botafogo in all competitions since joining from Atletico Goianiense in 2023. He captained the side to the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Serie A titles last year.

Palmeiras finished second in this season's Brazilian Serie A behind Flamengo and lost the Copa Libertadores final to the same opponent. Botafogo ended the league campaign in sixth place and was eliminated from the Libertadores in the round of 16.

--IANS

bsk/bc