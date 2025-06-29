June 29, 2025 1:51 AM हिंदी

Football: Spain's Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati diagnosed with meningitis

Spain's Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati diagnosed with meningitis ahead of Women's European Championships in Switzerland. Photo credit: Spanish Football Federation/X

MADRID, June 28 (IANS) Spain's preparations for the forthcoming Women's European Championships in Switzerland have suffered a major setback with the news that midfielder Aitana Bonmati has been taken to hospital suffering from viral meningitis.

The two-time Ballon d'Or winner was missing from the side that defeated Japan in its last preparation game on Friday night, and in her post-game press conference, coach Montse Tome confirmed Aitana's illness.

"She was taken for tests this [Friday] morning and in the final test she was confirmed to have viral meningitis," explained Tome, who added that "the word [meningitis] is scary, but in principle, it is under control."

The Spain squad is due to fly to Switzerland on Sunday, but Aitana's diagnosis means she is a major doubt for her side's opening game against Portugal on July 3, and she could miss the entire tournament, reports Xinhua.

"We don't have a return date," added Tome.

There is also a worry among the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) that Aitana could have infected other members of the squad, given that players have spent a week together preparing for the Euros at the RFEF headquarters just outside Madrid.

Goals from Claudia Pina, Vicky Lopez, and Athenea del Castillo saw Spain win 3-1 against Japan on Friday at a hot Butarque Stadium in Leganes, with Spain reacting well against a disciplined Japan side that had taken the lead midway through the first half.

The 27-year-old Bonmatí plays as a midfielder for Liga F club Barcelona and the Spain national team. She was a key member of the Spanish side that won the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. She has also won the UEFA Women's Nations League with Spain in 2024 and the UEFA Women's Under-19 Championship in 2017.

