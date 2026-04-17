Football: 2025-26 edition of I-League 3 to begin on April 27

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) The 2025-26 season of the I-League 3, the fourth tier of the Indian men’s football league system, will commence on April 27, with four groups being hosted in four different venues, where the clubs will play each other in a single round-robin format.

Group A and Group B matches will be played in Imphal at the Khuman Lampak Stadium and the SAI Turf Ground, respectively, while Group C fixtures will take place at the Mulna Football Stadium in Balaghat, and Group D at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru.

At the end of the group stage, the top team from each group, along with the two best second-placed teams, will qualify for the Final Round. The Final Round will be conducted in a centralised single round-robin format.

The top two teams at the end of the Final Round will earn promotion to I-League 2 2026-27.

On the opening day, Group A will witness FC Raengdai take on ARA FC, while Mawlai Sport Club face Sikkim Brotherhood FC at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal. In Group C, BLG - The Diamond Rock FC will play KLASA FC, followed by Kuppuraj FC taking on Chhaygaon FC at the Mulna Football Stadium in Balaghat.

Group D action will also kick off on the same day, with FC Agniputhra facing Techtro Swades United FC, and Royal Rangers Football Club meeting FC Banaras Baghpat at the CSE Football Arena in Bengaluru.

Group B matches will begin on April 28, with TRAU FC taking on Mumbay Football Club, while Samaleshwari SC face Zinc Football Academy later in the afternoon at the SAI Turf Ground in Imphal.

A total of 20 teams will participate in I-League 3 2025-26, divided into four groups of five teams each.

The Groupings:

Group A: FC Raengdai, Sikkim Brotherhood Football Club, Sunrise Club Orissa, ARA FC, Mawlai Sport Club

Group B: TRAU FC, Zinc Football Academy, Clube de Salgaocar, Mumbay Football Club, Samaleshwari SC

Group C: BLG – The Diamond Rock FC, Chhaygaon FC, Citadel Godavari Legends FC, KLASA FC, Kuppuraj FC

Group D: FC Agniputhra, FC Banaras Baghpat, New Friends Club Dantewada, Techtro Swades United FC, Royal Rangers Football Club

--IANS

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