February 01, 2026 2:21 PM हिंदी

FM Sitharaman lists 3 ‘Kartavyas’ to accelerate economy, empower poor

FM Sitharaman lists 3 ‘Kartavyas’ to accelerate economy, empower poor

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday shared three 'Kartavyas' (duties) to not only accelerate the economy but also empower the poor, underprivileged, and the disadvantaged.

Sitharaman said that to deliver on the government's 'sankalp' (resolve) and given that this is the first budget prepared in Kartavya Bhavan, "we are inspired by three Kartavyas".

"The first Kartavya is to accelerate and sustain economic growth by enhancing productivity and competitiveness and building resilience to volatile global dynamics. Our second Kartavya is to fulfil aspirations of our people and build their capacity, making them strong partners in India's path to prosperity," she said while presenting the Union Budget 2026-27.

"Our third Kartavya aligned with our vision of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas' is to ensure that every family, community, region and sector has access to resources," she added.

She further stated that the 'Reform Express' is well on its way and will maintain its momentum to help us fulfil our duties.

The Finance Minister proposed interventions in six areas -- scaling up manufacturing in several strategic and frontier sectors; rejuvenating legacy industrial sectors; creating champion MSMEs; delivering a powerful push for infrastructure; ensuring long-term security and stability; and developing city economic regions.

“New technologies are transforming production systems while sharply increasing demand on water, energy and critical minerals. India will continue to take confident steps towards Viksit Bharat by balancing ambition with inclusion," she said.

Sitharaman is the first woman Finance Minister of the country to present the Budget in Parliament for the ninth consecutive time. The budget is likely to focus more on capital expenditure, especially in sectors deemed to be strategically important owing to prevailing geopolitical compulsions.

--IANS

na/vd

LATEST NEWS

India charts rare earth corridors to break China’s grip on critical minerals

India charts rare earth corridors to break China’s grip on critical minerals

Mahindra's overall auto sales touch 1,04,309 units in Jan, up by 24 pc

Mahindra's overall auto sales touch 1,04,309 units in Jan, up by 24 pc

Tata Motors posts January sales at 71,066 units, up by 47.1 pc

Tata Motors posts January sales at 71,066 units, up by 47.1 pc

Shanaya Kapoor spends her Saturday night listening to ‘Jee Liya’ on loop

Shanaya Kapoor spends her Saturday night listening to ‘Jee Liya’ on loop

Revision on price bands of precious metals ETFs only for today: BSE

Revision on price bands of precious metals ETFs only for today: BSE

Hitesh Gulia, Sachin Siwach and Lovlina Borgohain headline India’s strong 33-member squad for BOXAM Elite International 2026 to be held in La Nucia, Alicante, Spain. Photo credit: BFI

BOXAM Elite 2026: Hitesh, Sachin, and Lovlina headline India’s strong 33-member squad

Bangladesh: BNP election office vandalised in Dinajpur amid campaign tensions

Bangladesh: BNP election office vandalised in Dinajpur amid campaign tensions

Baloch people, exiled leaders back BLA’s ‘Operation Herof 2.0’ against Pak forces

Baloch people, exiled leaders back BLA’s ‘Operation Herof 2.0’ against Pak forces

Yuvan Shankar Raja meets Ajith at Dubai Autodrome; fans thrilled! (Photo Credit:Ajith Kumar Racing/X)

Yuvan Shankar Raja meets Ajith at Dubai Autodrome; fans thrilled!

‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ turns seven, Sonam Kapoor celebrates love without labels

‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ turns seven, Sonam Kapoor celebrates love without labels