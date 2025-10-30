October 30, 2025 3:58 PM हिंदी

FM Sitharaman embarks on Bhutan visit to deepen economic, developmental cooperation

FM Sitharaman embarks on Bhutan visit to deepen economic, developmental cooperation

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday embarked on an official visit to Bhutan to further deepen economic and developmental cooperation between the neighbouring countries.

The visit of the Indian delegation from the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, is slated from October 30-November 2, according to an official statement.

The visit underscores India’s enduring partnership with Bhutan, rooted in mutual respect, trust, and shared commitment to progress and prosperity in the region, it added.

Finance Minister is scheduled to call on the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay.

She will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Bhutan Finance Minister Lekey Dorji to discuss avenues for further strengthening India-Bhutan economic and financial cooperation.

FM Sitharaman will begin her official tour with a visit to the historic Sangchen Choekhor Monastery, established in 1765 and home to over 100 monks engaged in advanced Buddhist studies, according to the statement.

She will visit and observe several key projects being implemented with support of the Government of India. These include the Kurichhu Hydropower Plant Dam and Powerhouse, the Gyalsung Academy, the Sangchen Choekhor Monastery and Punakha Dzong.

Sitharaman will attend presentations on key developmental initiatives, including the energy sector of Bhutan by Druk Green Power Corporation Limited (DGPC); Bhutan’s 21st Century Economic Roadmap; Banking/Financial sector in Bhutan by Druk PNB and the Bank of Bhutan; and The Gelephu Mindfulness City project

The Finance Minister will also visit the Cottage and Small Industries (CSI) Market, where she will witness a transaction using India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), reflecting the growing digital and financial connectivity between the two nations.

According to the official statement, Sitharaman will visit the Punakha Dzong -- Bhutan’s second-oldest and second-largest dzong.

On the way to the Punakha Dzong, she will also interact with Bhutanese farmers to understand their agricultural practices, challenges, and opportunities.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

PKL 12: Dabang Delhi face Puneri Paltan in the title showdown (Credit: PKL)

PKL 12: Dabang Delhi face Puneri Paltan in the title showdown

‘Go for the kill’: Ravi Shastri backs India for Women's WC semi-final vs AUS

‘Go for the kill’: Ravi Shastri backs India for Women's WC semi-final vs AUS

Sensex, Nifty end lower as global cues weigh on sentiment

Sensex, Nifty end lower as global cues weigh on sentiment

Wood and Ferdinands to work alongisde Kandamby and Wijetunge with SL men's cricket team on 'rotational basis'

Head coaches Wood and Ferdinands to work with SL men's cricket team on 'rotational basis'

EAM Jaishankar and Cyprus counterpart discuss roadmap for implementation of Joint Action Plan

EAM Jaishankar and Cyprus counterpart discuss roadmap for implementation of Joint Action Plan

Adani Airports partners with AIONOS to launch AI-powered passenger support system

Adani Airports joins AIONOS to launch AI-powered passenger support system

Women’s World Cup: India, Australia players wear black armbands in memory of Ben Austin

Women’s World Cup: India, Australia players wear black armbands in memory of Ben Austin

Inflation soars across Pakistan due to border conflict with Afghanistan (File image)

Inflation soars across Pakistan due to border conflict with Afghanistan

HM Shah slams LoP Gandhi for insulting PM Modi, says Bihar will give befitting reply

Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi for insulting PM Modi, says Bihar will give befitting reply

FM Sitharaman embarks on Bhutan visit to deepen economic, developmental cooperation

FM Sitharaman embarks on Bhutan visit to deepen economic, developmental cooperation