August 19, 2025 11:25 PM हिंदी

First single 'Manohari' from Hridhu Haroon, Priety Mukhundhan's 'Maine Pyar Kiya' released

First single 'Manohari' from Hridhu Haroon, Priety Mukhundhan's 'Maine Pyar Kiya' released

Chennai, Aug 19 (IANS) The makers of director Faizal Faziludeen's upcoming Malayalam film 'Maine Pyar Kiya', featuring actors Hridhu Haroon and Preity Mukhundhan in the lead, on Tuesday, released the lyrical video of the first single from the film, 'Manohari', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The romantic number, which has lyrics by Muthu, has been set to tune by Electronic Kili. Visualised on Hridhu Haroon and Preity Mukhundhan, the song has been soulfully rendered by Nihal Sadiq and Vijay Anand.

The romantic action entertainer, which is set to be released simultaneously in Malayalam and Tamil, is being produced by Sanju Unnithan with Binu Nair taking on the role of Executive Producer.

Sanju Unnithan will be producing the film under the banner of Spire Productions. Interestingly, this will be the second production of the banner, which had released Mandakini last year.

The film has caught the attention of film buffs and critics as two of Hridhu Haroon's recently released films -- 'Mura' and 'All we imagine as light' -- have both come in for critical acclaim. Similarly, Preity Mukhundhan, who plays the female lead in the film, came in for appreciation for her performance in director Mukesh Kumar Singh's devotional period film, 'Kannappa', featuring Vishnu Manchu in the lead.

Apart from Hridhu Haroon and Preity Mukhundhan, Maine Pyar Kiya will also feature a host of actors including Askar Ali, Midhun, Arjo, Jagadeesh, Mustafa, Jero, Redin Kingsley, Boxer Dheena and Mime Gopi among others.

The film boasts of an exceptionally good technical team as well. Cinematography for the film will be by Don Paul P while music for the romantic action entertainer is by Electronic Kili.

The film is to be edited by Kannan Mohan with lyrics for all the songs being penned by Muthu. Background Score for the film is by Mihraj Khalid and Vijay Anand and sound design is by Renganaath Ravee. Art direction for the film is being handled by Sunil Kumaran while stunts for the film will be by Kalai Kingson.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Ankita Lokhande grappled with fever, Mother Vandana Lokhande rushes to her rescue 

Ankita Lokhande grappled with fever, Mother Vandana Lokhande rushes to her rescue 

Hina Khan applauds the Mumbaikar spirit amidst rain: 'No matter what, this city just doesn’t stop'

Hina Khan applauds the Mumbaikar spirit amidst rain: 'No matter what, this city just doesn’t stop'

Peace, progress, and partnership: India, China chart forward-looking roadmap for bilateral ties

Peace, progress, and partnership: India, China chart forward-looking roadmap for bilateral ties

Tejashwi Yadav compares voter rights fight to freedom struggle; slams Nitish Kumar

Tejashwi Yadav compares voter rights fight to freedom struggle; slams Nitish Kumar

“They need us now more than ever: Sudhanshu Pandey’s heartfelt please to protect strays during rains

“They need us now more than ever: Sudhanshu Pandey’s heartfelt please to protect strays during rains

Somy Ali faces heat for supporting Aamir Khan's brother Faissal: 'I have the fortitude to say'

Somy Ali faces heat for supporting Aamir Khan's brother Faissal: 'I have the fortitude to say'

Operation Sindoor enters classrooms: NCERT rolls out special Modules for Classes 3 to 12

Operation Sindoor enters classrooms: NCERT rolls out special Modules for Classes 3 to 12

Akhilesh Yadav’s charge on voter deletions rebutted by UP district officials

Akhilesh Yadav’s charge on voter deletions rebutted by UP district officials

High Speed Rail next growth multiplier with potential Rs 12 lakh crore investment: Report

High Speed Rail next growth multiplier with potential Rs 12 lakh crore investment: Report

BJP's Amit Malviya slams CM Mamata after SC verdict in teachers recruitment scam

Amit Malviya slams Mamata Banerjee after SC verdict in teachers recruitment scam