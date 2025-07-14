July 14, 2025 2:57 PM हिंदी

Isha Koppikar: Didn’t know it was okay to say ‘I’m not okay’

Isha Koppikar: Didn’t know it was okay to say ‘I’m not okay’

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Known for her work in films such as Kya Kool Hai Hum, Krishna Cottage, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, Shabri and Don, actress Isha Koppikar has encouraged open conversations around self-worth, resilience, and emotional well-being.

“Fame can be a double-edged sword. On one side, you have admiration and success, but on the other, there’s constant pressure to meet expectations that aren’t always real," Isha said.

The actress said that the industry needs to hear that it’s human to feel overwhelmed.

"You’re expected to smile through the stress, to keep showing up even when you’re breaking inside. For a long time, I didn’t know it was okay to say, ‘I’m not okay.’ I think more people in the industry need to hear that it’s human to feel overwhelmed and that you don’t have to suffer in silence,” she said.

The constant demand to perform, look flawless, and stay relevant can take a serious toll on mental health. However, Isha said that the “true strength isn’t about having it all together.”

She added: “You - just as you are - are enough. It’s a simple truth that many of us forget, especially in a world where everything is filtered and curated to suit appearances.

“True strength isn’t about having it all together, but about being real, being kind to yourself, and knowing that vulnerability is not weakness, but courage in its purest form."

The actress was last seen in the 2024 film “Ayalaan,” a science fiction film directed by R. Ravikumar.

The film stars Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh, alongside Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, David Broughton-Davies, Bhanupriya and Bala Saravanan, with Siddharth voicing the titular role.

It follows Thamizh who teams up with Tattoo, an alien, to stop Aryan, a rogue scientist, from making a deadly Nova gas, which would endanger the Earth.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Diljit Dosanjh flashes a smile and waves at paparazzi in his first public appearance after ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ row

Diljit Dosanjh flashes a smile and waves at paparazzi in his first public appearance after ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ row

FIFA Club WC final loss is not easy but that's sport at the highest level: Luis Enrique (Credit: PSG/X)

FIFA Club WC final loss is not easy but that's sport at the highest level: Luis Enrique

Madhoo says ‘stress management equals time management’

Madhoo says ‘stress management equals time management’

Pakistan: Failure to clean clogged drains raises public concerns during monsoon

Pakistan: Failure to clean clogged drains raises public concerns during monsoon

Falling wholesale inflation in India to boost demand and growth: Industry

Falling wholesale inflation in India to boost demand and growth: Industry

Class 5 student jumps to death from hostel building in Telangana

Class 5 student jumps to death from hostel building in Telangana

CM Omar Abdullah climbs graveyard gate, grapples with security men amid Martyrs' Day row

CM Omar Abdullah climbs graveyard gate, grapples with security men amid Martyrs' Day row

Smriti Irani offers prayers on first Sawan Somvar ahead of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ comeback

Smriti Irani offers prayers on first Sawan Somvar ahead of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ comeback

Indian automotive Industry clocks deals worth $1.3 billion in April-June: Report

Indian automotive industry clocks deals worth $1.3 billion in April-June: Report

First look of ‘The Revolutionaries’ builds anticipation for India’s fierce fight against British imperial power

First look of ‘The Revolutionaries’ builds anticipation for India’s fierce fight against British imperial power