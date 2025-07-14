Niyatii Fatnani shares how her role in 'Rose Garden' deepened her growth as an actress

July 14, 2025 2:57 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actress Niyatii Fatnani, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series, “Rose Garden,” has revealed how portraying the character of Simran played a key role in her artistic growth.

The actress shared that the role challenged her in new ways and helped her explore deeper layers of her craft. Talking about her role in the series, Fatnani stated, “I have never played cricket, but I watch cricket matches. I learned to play cricket on the set before our take only. What intrigued me to play Simran was how complex she was. I have never played a character so complex and never played a murderer. So, this was like a challenge, and playing Simran has helped me venture and learn more as an actor.”

The forthcoming web series “Rose Garden” is set against the backdrop of a quaint village in Punjab. The show also stars Maninee De, Akanksha Puri, Niyatii Fatnani, and Neel Samarthh.

Known for his performances in television shows like “Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant,” “Kundali Bhagya,” “Waris,” and “Sapno Ki Chhalaang,” Samarthh will be seen portraying the role of a police officer. "The Rose Garden” is all set to premiere on 17th July on Hungama OTT.

Speaking of Niyatii Fatnani, she has appeared in shows like “Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey,” “Nazar,” “Channa Mereya,” and the reality show “Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.” The actress began her acting career in 2016 with “D4 – Get Up and Dance,” where she played the role of Niharika Sinha. She later rose to fame for her performance as Piya Rathod in the popular supernatural drama “Nazar.”

