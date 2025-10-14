October 14, 2025 6:55 PM हिंदी

First randomisation of EVM-VVPATs for Bihar Phase-II polls completed: ECI

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the completion of the first randomisation process of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units for the second phase of the upcoming General Elections in Bihar.

The procedure was carried out on October 13, 2025, after the First Level Checking (FLC) of all machines across the 20 districts scheduled to vote in this phase.

According to the ECI, “the First Randomisation was done through EVM Management System (EMS) by the DEOs in the presence of the representatives of National and State Recognised Political Parties.”

Following the randomisation, a total of 53,806 Ballot Units, 53,806 Control Units, and 57,746 VVPATs were allotted to 122 Assembly Constituencies, which together comprise 45,388 Polling Stations.

“Constituency-wise lists of randomised EVMs and VVPATs were shared with the representatives of all National and State Recognised Political Parties at the respective district headquarters,” the poll panel said in its press note.

This process too will be carried out in the presence of political party representatives to ensure complete transparency and adherence to electoral protocols. Strict security measures will remain in place around the clock at all storage facilities.

The Commission also clarified that once the list of contesting candidates is officially finalised, the same randomised list of EVMs and VVPATs will also be provided to them for cross-verification and procedural compliance.

The high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases.

In the first phase, 121 constituencies will go to the polls on November 6, while in the second phase, 122 constituencies will go to the polls on November 11.

The counting of votes will be held on November 14, the poll panel announced on October 6.

--IANS

sas/dan

