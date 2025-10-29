October 29, 2025 9:48 PM हिंदी

First-of-its-kind 'Model Youth Gram Sabha' to be held on Oct 30: Govt

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) The national launch of a first-of-its-kind Model Youth Grama Sabha (MYGS), an initiative engaging students in simulated Grama Sabha sessions to enhance participatory local governance, will be organised on October 30, the government informed on Wednesday.

The Model Youth Gram Sabha (MYGS) is a pioneering initiative to strengthen Janbhagidari and promote participatory local governance by engaging students in simulated Gram Sabha sessions, an official statement said.

The initiative will be rolled out across more than 1,000 schools nationwide, including Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs), and state government schools.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (Department of School Education and Literacy) and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, will jointly organise the event.

During the event, a training module on Model Youth Gram Sabha and the MYGS Portal will also be unveiled. These digital tools have been developed to facilitate effective implementation of the initiative, build teacher capacity, and promote active student engagement in grassroots democracy, the statement said.

The national launch in New Delhi will feature officers from the Ministries of Panchayati Raj, Education and Tribal Affairs, along with over 650 delegates, including students, teachers, and elected representatives from panchayats.

The initiative is aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, and it aims to inculcate democratic values, civic responsibility and leadership among youth, nurturing future citizens committed to transparency, accountability and the vision of Viksit Bharat, the statement noted.

The Ministry of Education recently launched multiple initiatives for students, including the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025. School students of Grades 6-12 took part in the event aimed at encouraging creative thinking to address real-life challenges and win Rs 1 crore rewards.

--IANS

aar/uk

