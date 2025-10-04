First look poster of Mathi from Prabhu Solomon's 'Kumki 2' released

Chennai, Oct 4 (IANS) The makers of director Prabhu Solomon's much-awaited action drama 'Kumki 2', have now released the first look poster of actor Mathi who plays the lead in the film and announced that the film will hit screens on November 14 this year.

﻿Taking to its social media timelines, Pen Movies, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Introducing our hero, Mathi - the next big name to watch! Director Prabhu Solomon’s knack for discovering fresh talent continues. Kumki-2 roars into cinemas worldwide on November 14."

For the unaware, 'Kumki 2' is the second installment in the immensely popular blockbuster franchise 'Kumki', which featured Vikram Prabhu and Lakshmi Menon in the lead. It has been 13 years since Kumki first touched hearts with its emotional story and the beautiful bond between humans and elephants. The film became a huge success and is still remembered fondly by audiences.

Now, filmmaker Prabhu Solomon has returned with 'Kumki 2', a new chapter that promises the same emotional depth, powerful storytelling, and unforgettable moments that made the first film so special.

The film apart from Mathi, also stars Shritha Rao, Andrews, Arjun Das, Akash, Harish Peradi and Srinath among others.

Directed once again by Prabhu Solomon , Kumki 2 explores the pure and unconditional friendship between a young man and a majestic elephant. Sources close to the unit say that Mathi, who makes his acting debut with this film, has impressed everyone with his dedication, patience, and hard work in portraying his character.

Sources claim Mathi performed tough scenes with ease. Be it walking on rough terrain or working closely with elephants, Mathi was constantly training himself to stay connected with the elephant. Mathi seems to have impressed director Prabhu Solomon, who, sources say, is delighted with his performance.

This film beautifully explores the deep connection between humans, nature, and elephants.

The film has music by Nivas K. Prasanna. With Prasanna delivering back-to-back chartbuster albums including ‘Bison’, expectations from this film have shot up.

Sources say that the scenes featuring elephants, shot in breathtaking forest locations, will be visually stunning and provide a memorable experience for audiences. Cinematographer M Sukumar, whose work in Kumki, Mynaa and Vijay Sethupathi’s Thalaivan Thalaivii came in for praise, is cranking the camera.

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) and produced by Dhaval Gada, Kumki 2 aims to appeal both to fans of the original and to a new generation of viewers.

