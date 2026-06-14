Fire breaks out at restaurant near South Delhi flyover; elderly woman rescued

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) A fire broke out at a restaurant near the Kalkaji-Govind Puri flyover in South Delhi on Sunday, triggering a major firefighting operation by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), officials said, adding that an elderly woman was saved and there were no casualties.

The blaze was brought under control after nine fire tenders were deployed to the spot, and no casualties have been reported so far.

According to DFS, the fire call was received at around 4:45 a.m. regarding a blaze at Panjabi Tadka restaurant located in H-Block near Anjali Jewellers and Desh Bandhu Gupta College on the Kalkaji-Govind Puri flyover stretch.

The initial response included six firefighting units comprising two water tenders, three water bowsers and one breathing apparatus support vehicle.

As the fire spread, additional resources were mobilised. At around 5:05 a.m., fire officials issued a “Make-4” message, escalating the response and increasing the total deployment to nine units, including three water tenders, four water bowsers, one breathing apparatus support vehicle and one multipurpose vehicle.

The firefighting operation was supervised by Assistant Divisional Officers Yashwant and Sarabjeet, along with Station Officers Phool Singh, Manish Kumar and Raj Kumar.

DFS brought the fire under control at around 5:40 a.m. A “Stop” message was issued at 5:45 a.m., following which cooling operations continued to prevent any rekindling of the blaze.

According to preliminary information shared by DFS, the fire affected a building comprising a basement, ground floor, and three upper floors, as well as a temporary structure on the third-floor terrace. During the incident, three commercial LPG cylinders exploded, intensifying the fire and posing additional challenges to firefighters.

In a swift rescue operation, Delhi Fire Services personnel evacuated an elderly woman identified as Sita Devi, aged between 70 and 75 years, from the second floor of the building. She was rescued safely.

Cooling operations were continuing at the time of the latest update. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, and further details are awaited.

--IANS

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