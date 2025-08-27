Rajasthan: FIR filed against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for promoting ‘faulty’ vehicle

August 27, 2025 12:18 AM हिंदी

Jaipur, Aug 26 (IANS) A lawyer from Bharatpur in Rajasthan has lodged an FIR against Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone at Mathura Gate police station, alleging that the car he purchased - promoted by the two stars - has serious manufacturing defects.

Advocate Kirti Singh stated that he bought the car in 2022 for Rs 23.97 lakh after paying an advance of Rs 51,000 and securing a loan of over Rs 10 lakh. The dealership assured him that the vehicle would be trouble-free, but within a few months of use, the car allegedly began developing multiple technical faults.

According to Singh, the car often fails to pick up speed while overtaking, the RPM only increases without proper acceleration, and the odometer repeatedly displays a malfunction warning.

He further claimed that at high speeds, the vehicle vibrates and makes unusual noises, creating situations where accidents were narrowly avoided.

When he approached the dealership, Singh said he was told that the problem stemmed from a manufacturing defect that could not be rectified.

Feeling aggrieved, he filed a case against the actors who endorsed the brand, holding them equally responsible for misleading consumers.

"After driving the car for six to seven months, technical faults started appearing in it. It started making noise and vibrating when driven fast,” he said.

He added that the engine management system in the car shows a sign of malfunction, due to which many accidents were narrowly avoided.

When the agency was informed about this problem, the answer was that this car of the company has a manufacturing defect, which cannot be corrected, Singh said.

Police confirmed that the complaint has been registered and further investigation is underway.

