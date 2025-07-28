FIR against Islamic cleric for derogatory remarks on SP MP Dimple Yadav

Lucknow, July 28 (IANS) Lucknow Police have registered an FIR against Islamic cleric Maulana Sajid Rashidi for allegedly making objectionable, inflammatory, and misogynistic remarks against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav.

The remarks were made during his appearance on a television channel and other public platforms.

The complaint was filed on Saturday by SP leader Pravesh Yadav, a resident of Vikalp Khand in Gomtinagar, police said late on Sunday.

In his written complaint, Yadav accused the cleric of delivering derogatory and indecent comments on media forums that not only harmed the personal dignity of a woman but also had the potential to incite religious and communal disharmony in society.

According to Pravesh Yadav, Maulana Sajid's comments were not just an attack on Dimple Yadav but an insult to all women.

"This has not only hurt the dignity of a woman, but every woman in society is affected by such a comment. Such indecent and anti-women remarks made from a public platform like a TV channel can disrupt social harmony," he stated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Zone) Shashank Singh confirmed that an FIR has been registered at Vibhutikhand police station under Sections 79 (outraging modesty of women), 196 (promoting enmity between groups), 299 (outraging religious sentiments), and 352 (intentional insult) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

The FIR was registered late on Sunday, and investigations are underway.

The controversy erupted following Maulana Sajid Rashidi's comment during a televised discussion, where he criticised MP Dimple Yadav for appearing in public without covering her head, adding a derogatory remark that sparked widespread outrage.

The statement, targeting the Mainpuri MP, drew strong condemnation from SP leaders and members of the public alike.

The cleric's remarks were reportedly based on pictures from a Samajwadi Party meeting held at the Sansad Marg mosque in Delhi.

The meeting was attended by Dimple Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, and MP Iqra Hasan. Sajid Rashidi's comments on these images, circulated on social media and news channels, triggered a storm of criticism.

Several political parties and social organisations have condemned his statement, terming it anti-women and insensitive. They have also demanded stringent legal action against the cleric for his remarks, which many see as not only regressive but also potentially inciting communal tensions.

--IANS

sd/rad