Finland–India trade could double to 6 billion euros by 2032: Ambassador

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Trade in goods and services between Finland and India currently stands at around 3 billion euros and could double by 2032, driven by the benefits of the recently concluded EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Finland’s Ambassador to India, Kimmo Lahdevirta, said on Monday.

Speaking to IANS, Ambassador Lahdevirta described the EU-India FTA as a historic milestone, calling it the largest trade deal ever concluded by either the European Union or India.

“Trade in goods and services between Finland and India is now around 3 billion euro. Considering the benefits the FTA will bring, we should aim at doubling it by 2032,” he told IANS.

He said the agreement is important and beneficial for both sides and comes at a time when strengthening global partnerships has become increasingly crucial.

The ambassador noted that the successful conclusion of the FTA negotiations marks a new phase in EU-India relations.

“The agreement will not only boost trade but also deepen economic and political ties between the two sides,” the ambassador stated.

He stressed that closer cooperation with India is particularly important in the current global environment.

He added that the free trade agreement will create a more predictable and open framework for businesses, encouraging companies from both countries to expand their presence in each other’s markets.

“This will help unlock new opportunities in areas such as technology, services, manufacturing and innovation,” he said.

The ambassador also expressed optimism about the future of Finland-India economic relations, saying he looks forward to a significant increase in trade and investments in the coming years.

He underlined that stronger economic ties will further cement the long-term partnership between Finland and India under the broader EU-India framework.

